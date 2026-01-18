Nuggets Announce Jamal Murray's Final Injury Status vs. Wizards

The Denver Nuggets have won five of their last six games, despite being shorthanded in each of them, and they now head into a favorable matchup against the Washington Wizards on Saturday night.

Not only are the Wizards one of the NBA's worst teams this season, with a 10-30 record, but they are on the second night of a back-to-back after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

While this would give the Nuggets a chance to take it easy and not risk any further injuries to their already-shorthanded team, they are looking to be as close to full strength as they can be. Most notably, star point guard Jamal Murray is suiting up.

The Nuggets have upgraded Murray to available for Saturday's game, despite the star guard being listed on the injury report with a left ankle sprain and illness.

Nuggets upgrade Jamal Murray

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on during the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Nuggets have been playing without three-time MVP Nikola Jokic over the past nine games, and Murray has come up huge in his absence. In his last two games, Murray has combined for 68 points and 14 assists, putting the offense on his back to keep the Nuggets afloat while shorthanded.

Murray's presence on Saturday night will certainly help the Nuggets avoid an upset, and he will not be alone. The Nuggets have also upgraded Aaron Gordon (right hamstring strain) and Bruce Brown (right knee inflammation) to available.

However, the Nuggets will remain without Nikola Jokic (left knee bone bruise), Christian Braun (left ankle sprain), Jonas Valanciunas (right calf strain), and Cam Johnson (right knee bone bruise).

If it were not for Murray and Peyton Watson, the Nuggets would likely be lost without Jokic in the lineup, but those two have stepped up big time when they have needed it most. While the Nuggets are not expected to have much trouble against the Wizards, they will be much more comfortable with these guys on the floor.

Wizards are shorthanded

Jan 14, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) (white hoodie) looks on from the bench in the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome. | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Nuggets played against the Atlanta Hawks in their first game after trading away Trae Young, but they still will not be able to face the four-time All-Star in his new home. Young remains sidelined with a right knee MCL sprain and quad contusion, while the Wizards have also ruled out Bilal Coulibaly, Tristan Vukcevic, and Cam Whitmore for Saturday's game.

Young has yet to suit up for his new team, and they have yet to win a game since the trade. The Nuggets should be able to avoid the upset on their home court, especially with the rest and talent advantages.

The Nuggets and Wizards are set to tip off in Denver at 7:00 p.m. MT, and Murray getting upgraded to available certainly helps the Nuggets' cause while they deal with a handful of other injuries.

