Nuggets Roster Might Have NBA’s Best Value Contract

The Denver Nuggets' depth has been on full display over the past week, as they have managed to win three of their last four games, despite being severely shorthanded. Most notably, Peyton Watson has risen to the occasion, even being named the NBA Western Conference Player of the Week, but they have talent down the line.

This offseason, the Nuggets made four major acquisitions, bringing in Jonas Valanciunas, Cam Johnson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown. However, as the team deals with injuries, even to Valanciunas and Johnson, Hardaway Jr. has stepped up more than most.

The Nuggets signed Hardaway Jr. to a one-year veteran minimum contract worth around $3 million over the summer, and that is turning out to be one of the best value contracts in the entire NBA.

Tim Hardaway Jr.'s value

Tim Hardaway Jr. This Season



13.8 PTS

2.3 REB

1.3 AST

46.3 FG% (Career High)

41.4 3P% (Career High)



One of the best Free Agent Pickups the Nuggets have EVER had… pic.twitter.com/YGUIwG4igq — Nuggets World 🌎 (@NuggetsWorldd) January 13, 2026

For context, Hardaway Jr. is on the same deal as Brown, while making just $75,000 more than Jalen Pickett and Hunter Tyson. Hardaway Jr. signed to this deal after being on a four-year, $75 million contract, meaning the Nuggets got him at a great price. 39 games into his Nuggets tenure, he is making a huge difference.

This season, Hardaway Jr. is averaging 13.8 points per game, becoming a legitimate Sixth Man of the Year candidate. The standout guard is also shooting 46.3% from the field and 41.4% from three-point range, marking new career-highs in both categories.

With the numbers that Hardaway Jr. is putting up, you would think he is making at least $10-15 million, but the Nuggets signed him at a steal of a price.

In Sunday's upset win over the Milwaukee Bucks, the Nuggets were playing without Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, and they needed someone to step up offensively. Luckily, Hardaway Jr. was ready to shine off the bench. The veteran guard finished with a team-high 25 points on 8-12 shooting from the field and 5-9 from three-point range. giving the Nuggets a much-needed spark.

Tim Hardaway Jr off the bench:



25 PTS

2 STL

8-12 FG

5-9 3P

+27



Top 5 in bench points this season. pic.twitter.com/vGqNpug3bQ — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 12, 2026

In the past, depth has been a major concern for the Nuggets, but with these offseason acquisitions, they are much more of a championship contender. Of course, they go as far as Nikola Jokic takes them, but they have assembled the best supporting cast of his career.

Headlined by Hardaway Jr., along with the rise of guys like Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones, the Nuggets' bench unit will be one of the best in the NBA in the postseason.

It would also be incredible if the Nuggets are able to re-sign Hardaway Jr. past this season with how impressive he has been, but even if he is just a one-year rental, it is well worth it. Hardaway Jr. will likely get a pay raise elsewhere in the offseason, but his time in Denver is already special.

