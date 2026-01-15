Paul George Was Surprisingly Right About Nuggets’ Peyton Watson

The Denver Nuggets, through the past couple of weeks, have seen the emergence of fourth-year wing Peyton Watson come to form, as he's been putting together the best numbers of his time in the league while his surrounding cast has been depleted, and carving a bigger and bigger role in this rotation, seemingly on each passing night.

However, Watson's talent isn't exactly a surprise to some around the league, and particularly for Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, who seemed to have predicted his breakout just a few years ago during a segment on Podcast P.

In a 2023 episode of George's former podcast, he had recalled a moment of playing against Watson during a summer workout that he was impressed by; showcasing his unique competitiveness and Brandon Ingram-esque game, hinting that he would soon be a problem in the league once an opportunity came his way.

"Another sleeper for you: I had a chance to play against this kid this summer. I'm working out against him, and I didn't know who he was, but he's competing, and he's talking s---, he's trash talking, like, and he's backing it up. And come to find out, it was Peyton Watson," George said.

"He's gonna be good," George said. "He's kind of got, like, a Brandon Ingram game; long wing, he's got that slow pace game. He's long, he's tall, he can shoot over you, can handle it, three point shot. I think he's gonna be a stud. He's gotta wait his time. He's gonna be really good when he gets his opportunity, just remember that name."

Peyton Watson got next, just wait for it 💯@Yg_Trece @peytonwatson_ pic.twitter.com/hI1RcTlByZ — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 7, 2023

Paul George Foreshadowed Peyton Watson's Eventual Breakout

Watson began his NBA career with the Nuggets as a late first-round pick as a spotty rotational piece on the wing that needed a few reps before finding his groove. But in due time, he would creep his way up the minutes ladder in year two and year three to become a nightly 15 to 20 minutes-per-game player, and one of the Nuggets' better two-way guys within their rotation.

However, before this season, he had never averaged more than 10 points per game for an entire year; something that's since turned a corner in the Nuggets' latest stretch of games.

That production has leaped to new heights since the Nuggets have been down several of their usual starters and key contributors in the lineup, and while that's been the case, Watson's not only been able to keep Denver afloat in terms of wins and losses––winning six of their last nine games––but has been averaging All-Star-level numbers in the process.

Jan 13, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts to making a basket against the New Orleans Pelicans during the fourth quarter at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

In his last nine games, Watson has been averaging 23.9 points a game, 5.9 rebounds, and 6.7 assists on 51.0% shooting from the field, showing an all-around effort on the offensive side of the ball, while also bringing that same energy on the defensive side of the ball to help hold Denver together on both ends.

Paul George might've not even expected Watson to reach these types of levels, having come off a Western Conference Player of the Week slate of games and one of the more appealing young wings in the NBA, but for as long as he's got the hot hand, the Nuggets seem to be in a good spot––even if they may be without their three-time MVP, Nikola Jokic.

