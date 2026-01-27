Nuggets Announce Seven-Player Injury Report for Pistons Game

The Denver Nuggets are coming off a two-game winning streak before their matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday was postponed due to inclement weather. The Nuggets actually caught a break with this news, as it gave them a couple of extra days to get healthy. Now, they head into a matchup against the Detroit Pistons back in Denver.

The Nuggets did not get back to Denver until Monday night after being stranded in Memphis for a few days due to a winter storm. Luckily, the team eventually made it back home, about 24 hours before tip-off for Tuesday's game.

Unfortunately, the Nuggets are still dealing with several key injuries heading into Tuesday's game, including three-time MVP Nikola Jokic being ruled out.

Nuggets' injury report

The Nuggets would have potentially been without each of their top seven players for Sunday's game in Memphis before it was postponed, and the extra couple of days of rest seem to have paid off. While the Nuggets have still listed seven vital players on their injury report, Jamal Murray, Peyton Watson, and Jonas Valanciunas are all expected to play. The Nuggets' full injury report:

Jamal Murray - PROBABLE (right hamstring inflammation; left hip inflammation)

Jonas Valanciunas - PROBABLE (right calf strain)

Peyton Watson - PROBABLE (right ankle strain; left ankle sprain)

Christian Braun - OUT (left ankle sprain)

Aaron Gordon - OUT (right hamstring strain)

Cam Johnson - OUT (right knee bone bruise)

Nikola Jokic - OUT (left knee bone bruise)

Fans were very disappointed when they saw the Nuggets rule out Jokic for Tuesday's game, as this marks four weeks since his injury, which was initially expected to be his return to action. Fortunately, this team has proven they can win without Jokic, but of course, they still want their superstar big man back on the floor.

As long as the Nuggets can get Murray, Watson, and Valanciunas on the court, they should be able to compete with the Pistons, but they certainly cannot take this Detroit team lightly.

The Pistons are sitting in first place in the Eastern Conference with a 33-11 record, and they are tracking to have a significant health advantage over the Nuggets for Tuesday's matchup.

Pistons' injury report vs. Nuggets

The Pistons have dealt with some minor injuries throughout the season, but have just one key absence for Tuesday's game in Denver. The Pistons' full injury report:

Caris LeVert - OUT (illness)

The Pistons have won nine of their last 11 games, but the two losses have come against expected Western Conference playoff teams. The Nuggets should certainly pose a threat to the red-hot Pistons, although their injuries could get the best of them.

The Nuggets and Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Tuesday.

