NBA Admits Crucial Officiating Mistake in Nuggets' Loss to Magic

The Denver Nuggets suffered a crushing 127-126 loss to the Orlando Magic on Saturday, marking their second one-point loss within three games. Blowing a 17-point lead and allowing 43 points in the fourth quarter were certainly recipes for disaster, but did the officiating ultimately cost the Nuggets the game?

The NBA released its Last Two Minute Report from Saturday's game, admitting that Jamal Murray should have been sent to the free-throw line with a chance to take the lead with just five seconds left.

Magic get away with a crucial foul

With five seconds left in the game and the Nuggets down by one, they gave the ball to Jamal Murray for a chance to win the game. However, Murray lost the ball, which led to a much more challenging game-winning attempt at the buzzer.

In the NBA's L2M, they revealed that when Magic guard Anthony Black reached in to knock the ball loose from Murray, it should have been called a foul.

"Black (ORL) extends his arm forward and initiates illegal contact with Murray's (DEN) wrist, which causes him to lose control of the ball as he rips-through," the NBA commented about the "incorrect no-call."

According to the NBA’s 2-minute report, the officials missed a foul on Orlando in the closing seconds last night. They admit foul should have been called on Anthony Black raking Jamal Murray’s arm as he begins his dribble. Two foul shots should have rewarded to the @nuggets. pic.twitter.com/w2P45ufTsb — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 28, 2025

At this point in the fourth quarter, the Nuggets were in the bonus, so this foul would have given Murray two free throws. On the season, Murray is knocking down 88.7% of his foul shots and was a perfect 4-4 in Saturday's game, making it very likely that the Nuggets would have taken the lead if this were called correctly.

Can't blame the loss on the refs

Of course, all officials make mistakes, and it just happens to be that this mistake happened in the final seconds. The Nuggets were the ones who blew their lead and played no defense in the second half, so they should not have even let the game be determined by that final possession.

"You just have to keep playing," Nuggets head coach David Adelman said about the officiating after Saturday's loss. The Nuggets cost themselves the game, and while that missed call is amplified because it could have helped Denver win, it was the poor second-half effort that truly sealed it.

