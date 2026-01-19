Nikola Jokic Makes Nuggets History With NBA All-Star Announcement

The Denver Nuggets have had some great players in their franchise's long history, but nobody as legendary as Nikola Jokic. On Monday, the NBA announced its All-Star starters for this year's game, adding yet another accolade to Jokic's impressive resume.

Jokic has officially earned his sixth consecutive All-Star start, being named one of the five Western Conference starters this year, alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, and Victor Wembanyama. The Eastern Conference starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Tyrese Maxey, and Jaylen Brown.

This is Jokic's eighth career All-Star nod, all consecutive, which now ties Denver Nuggets legend Alex English for the most All-Star appearances in franchise history.

Making his 8th NBA All-Star appearance... Nikola Jokić of the @nuggets.



Drafted as the 41st pick in 2014 out of Serbia, Jokić is averaging 29.6 PPG, 12.2 RPG and 11.0 APG for the Nuggets this season. pic.twitter.com/GlfLDrtlYO — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) January 19, 2026

Another All-Star appearance for Jokic

Jokic earning the starting nod is no surprise at all, although it will be interesting to see him suit up for the international team this year with the NBA's new format. This season, Jokic is averaging 29.6 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 11.0 assists per game with historic 60.5/43.5/85.3 shooting splits. Jokic is on pace to become the first player in history to lead the NBA in rebounds and assists per game, all while averaging near 30 points.

Jokic has missed the last 11 games for Denver and is expected to be sidelined until the end of the month, but he should be healthy and back into the full swing of things by the February 15th All-Star Game in Los Angeles' Intuit Dome.

Nikola Jokic this season:



— 1st in points by a center

— 5th in rebounds

— 1st in assists

— 1st in triple-doubles

— 1st in double-doubles

— 5th in plus/minus



He hasn't played in over two weeks. pic.twitter.com/vTGgPzAo2J — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 15, 2026

While Jokic does not need much more of an argument as the Nuggets' best player in franchise history, matching English in career All-Star appearances is an impressive feat that puts him alongside a Hall of Famer, an all-time great, and a Denver legend.

Will Jamal Murray join him in LA?

Of course, Jokic's selection as an All-Star starter was a no-brainer, but all eyes will now be on whether his co-star, Jamal Murray, will be joining him in this year's contest.

Murray is averaging 25.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists per game with efficient 49.0/44.7/89.3 shooting splits. Not only is Murray a handful of good shooting nights away from joining the exclusive 50/40/90 club, but he has been the anchor of this Nuggets team while Jokic is sidelined with his knee injury.

Murray has been predicted to earn his first career All-Star appearance this season, and especially after what he has done while Jokic is out, it would be hard to deny him that opportunity.

It would be great for Nuggets fans to see Jokic and Murray team up on the World team, alongside international superstars like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama, which will not give the two USA teams much of a chance to win.

