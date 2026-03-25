Nikola Jokic Addresses Nuggets' Travel Issues Before Mavericks Game

On Tuesday night, the Denver Nuggets picked up a huge road win over the Phoenix Suns thanks to a game-winner from three-time MVP Nikola Jokic. Now, the Nuggets are heading back home for the second leg of a back-to-back against the Dallas Mavericks.

Having a back-to-back in different cities is already a challenge for any NBA team, but the Nuggets, especially, are put in a tough position. Tuesday's game was not scheduled to start until 9:00 p.m. MT, and a delayed tip-off certainly did not help. While they ended on a high note with a big win, the game did not finish until nearly midnight. To make matters worse, the Nuggets had more travel issues while trying to get out of Phoenix.

"I mean, this is happening to us—seems like every flight we have has some issue with the plane," Jokic said on Tuesday night. "We're going to land late, but we were in the situation, so it's not something that's going to surprise you. We were in that situation literally seven days ago. So, you know, I think you can just make an excuse, and that cannot be excused. You just have to go there and play the game."

Nuggets' common travel issue

These issues are seemingly becoming too common for the Nuggets, and it came at a bad time on Tuesday night. They were already going to get back to Denver very late, and to turn around for an 8:00 p.m. MT tip-off on Wednesday night after a late flight and plane issues, there is reason to be concerned about how ready the players will be.

A common gripe of the Nuggets this season has been their scheduling mishaps, and this back-to-back is no different. Not only do they have a back-to-back with just 23 hours between tip-offs in different cities, but they also lose an hour crossing over time zones. The Nuggets did not get back to Denver until 3:00 a.m. MT.

Nuggets flight was delayed a bit. They took off 20 mins ago and should arrive back in Denver around 3am.



Friendly reminder that they play at 8pm later tonight. B2Bs benefit no one. pic.twitter.com/j58aoJLHLx — Rachel Strand (@MileHighRachel) March 25, 2026

The Nuggets have reasons to be upset about this scheduling and travel mishap, as Tim Hardaway Jr. also voiced his frustration about the plane issue.

"It would be great if our plane can be ready to go when we need it most, but it's always delayed or something's wrong with it," Hardaway Jr. said. "So, you know, the league's gotta figure that out. Especially when we're having a back-to-back and the first game is ending at the time it's ending right now. Then we're losing an hour. But, hey, it's the life we chose."

It will be interesting to see if the Nuggets decide to give any of their players some rest on the second leg of this grueling back-to-back, especially against a weaker Mavericks team. Of course, they cannot take the Mavericks lightly, especially after losing two of their previous three matchups this season, but it would not be shocking if Aaron Gordon got the night off.

The Nuggets and Mavericks will tip off in Denver at 8:00 p.m. MT, when we will see whether or not their exhausting Tuesday night impacts their play at all.