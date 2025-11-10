Nikola Jokic Taking New Approach to Dealing With Refs
It looks like Nikola Jokic is looking to take a different approach to how he reacts to any unfavorable calls and officiating that may come his way this season.
Rather than getting worked up in the heat of the moment, Jokic is looking to keep things a bit more level-headed this year: not yelling at officials, keeping emotions in check, and if anything, revert that energy back to the floor.
“That’s my new thing this year. I’m not going to get as stressed," Jokic said after the Denver Nuggets' win over the Golden State Warriors. "I’m not going to yell at the refs. I’m just going to try to comport my energy to basketball plays.”
Nikola Jokic Staying Even-Keeled This Season
It's commonplace in the league for stars to plead their case with the refs for a call that may not swing their way. Jokic, of course, has had his fair share of those moments in the past throughout his now-decade-long career, but starting this season, he has a new mindset.
For the three-time MVP, he wants to keep his energy and focus on the floor, and if he does, that'll lead to better results on his part––and probably lead to a bit less tension with those in the black and white.
And so far throughout the early season sample size, Jokic has had a dominant start that you'd expect him to have.
While the Nuggets have rattled off a 7-2 record and jumped to the top of the Western Conference standings, he's been active for all nine of them, averaging his typical triple-double within those showings: 25.2 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 11.9 assists while shooting 64% from the field.
All but three of those games have led to a triple-double stamped in the books for the Nuggets' star.
MVP-level numbers once again for the Nuggets' big man, and he's done it all without letting emotions get the best of him.
We'll see how well that holds up over the course of a long and strenuous regular season, and in those high-intensity moments throughout the playoffs. But for now, it's a new year, new Jokic.
