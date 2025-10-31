Nikola Jokic Shuts Down Idea His Triple-Doubles Come Easy
Nikola Jokic has already started the new season firing on all cylinders for the Denver Nuggets.
Through four games and a 3-1 record, the Nuggets' big man has tied the all-time record for most triple-doubles to start a season with four––as Jokic has posted an average of 20.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, and 11.3 assists while shooting a strong 57.1% from the field through the process of his historic feat.
But don't let the consistency of Jokic's dominance fool you––his ability to be a magnet for triple-doubles isn't always as easy as it looks. In fact, Jokic himself thinks he deserves a bit more credit.
“It's not effortless. I think we need to stop saying that," Jokic said after his fourth triple-double of the season. “I'm still running and jumping like other guys. Sometimes the game goes my way and I have a good night like today."
"It was a decent night, whatever it is, good night for me. Hopefully it's going to be like that in the future.
During Jokic's fourth triple-double of the season, it came against the New Orleans Pelicans where he secured 25 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists on 67% shooting from the field, all while being done in a commanding 34-point blowout.
Nikola Jokic Downplays That His Triple-Doubles Are "Effortless"
For someone like Jokic to post the numbers he does on a nightly basis, and to make history as often has he can, it's easy to get desensitized to the type of gravity the Nuggets superstar has when he's on the floor.
But Jokic doesn't quite see his work as "effortless" and it's not. If it was, everyone would be averaging historic quantities of triple-doubles on a nightly basis.
Jokic is only one of six names in NBA history to have over 100 career triple doubles, and only three of those names are active; the other two being Russell Westbrook with a whopping 203, and of course, LeBron James with 122.
The way in which Jokic gets his numbers to such a high mark on such a routine basis might appear less flashy than the thunderous manner in which Westbrook or LeBron do for themselves, but it's certainly helped the bottom line when it comes to putting wins on the board—especially to start off this season.
During games in which Jokic posts a triple-double for Denver, historically, they've collected a 131-37 record in those showings; that's nearly a win percentage of 78%, which bodes well for both Jokic and the Nuggets as a collective.
Time will tell just how long Jokic can keep the momentum flowing for Denver amid their solid start to the season, with many more triple-doubles bound to be added to the board moving forward.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Jamal Murray Appears on Nuggets' Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers
- Aaron Gordon's Defense on Zion Williamson in Nuggets-Pelicans Turns Heads
- Nikola Jokic Speaks On Peyton Watson's Improvements After Contract Dilemma
- Nikola Jokic Matches NBA Record in Nuggets' Win Over Pelicans
- Nuggets Suffer Unexpected Drop in ESPN NBA Power Rankings