Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Shrugs Off Viral Poster Dunk vs. Warriors
Within the process of the Denver Nuggets' commanding 129-104 NBA Cup win vs. the Golden State Warriors, the night wouldn't end without seeing Aaron Gordon catching a body in a big-time highlight slam.
In the third quarter with just around five minutes left in the game, as the Nuggets were leading by 15 points, Gordon would handle the ball on the wing for a nice crossover on Warriors veteran guard Buddy Hield, leading to an open drive to the basket for what would be a ferocious dunk on Quentin Post.
A massive exclamation point for a game that the Nuggets had control of from start to finish, and certainly got the Ball Arena crowd going in a big way.
But after the game, Gordon didn't think too much of his poster.
"That was a very so-so dunk," Gordon said post-game, via Bennett Durando of The Denver Post.
"The crossover's cool. It's a cool play. But a 360 dunk is sick. Just nasty. My [jumping off] one-foot dunks are nasty not in a good way."
Nuggets' Aaron Gordon Calls Poster vs. Warriors "So-So"
It's easy to downplay a highlight slam like such for a guy like Gordon, one of the league's best at taking it to the rack, holding some of the more memorable highlight dunks in recent history.
He's the same guy who's dunked over mascots spinning on hoverboards in the dunk contest years ago. So, sure, a crowd-popping poster over a seven-footer in the paint is nothing new for the 12-year league veteran.
Nikola Jokic seemingly shared a similar sentiment on Gordon's slam following the game as well–– so much so that the Nuggets' star big man forgot about the play before he re-watched a clip in the locker room.
His response?
"I was open," he said.
Gordon would end up finishing the game with 18 points, three rebounds, and one assist during the 24 minutes he played, being one of six Nuggets to score within double-figures.
It's not quite as explosive as his previous 50-point performance against Golden State, but when considering his third-quarter dunk, still had some explosive moments in the midst of the action.
Now, Gordon adds to his early tally of dunks for this season, his seventh year stationed in Denver. And it certainly won't be the last time this season the Nuggets forward ends up on a highlight reel.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Three Takeaways From Nuggets' Dominating NBA Cup Win vs. Warriors
- Warriors' Jimmy Butler in Doubt for Nuggets Game
- Nuggets vs. Warriors Injury Report Could Give Denver Huge Advantage
- Tim Hardaway Jr. Turns Heads Through First Seven Games With Nuggets
- Nuggets Catch Big Break Before Warriors Game With Steph Curry Update