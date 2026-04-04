Nuggets Have Disadvantage With 4-Player Injury Report vs. Spurs

The Denver Nuggets are riding a seven-game winning streak to nuzzle their way near the third seed in the Western Conference, sitting just one game behind the Los Angeles Lakers with five games left to play in the regular season. Now, though, they are heading into one of their toughest challenges of the season.

The Nuggets are hosting the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday afternoon, setting up a matchup between two of the NBA's top-three MVP candidates, Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama. However, some of Jokic's supporting cast will be sidelined.

Nuggets list four bench players on injury report

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Headlining Denver's injury report for Saturday's marquee matchup are Tim Hardaway Jr. and Peyton Watson. Fortunately, Hardaway Jr. is expected to play after exiting their last game early with a knee injury, but Watson is not as lucky. Watson is considered "week to week" by head coach David Adelman after reaggravating his hamstring injury, and has been ruled out against the Spurs.

On top of those key injuries, the Nuggets have ruled out backup power forwards Spencer Jones and Zeke Nnaji. The Nuggets' full injury report for Saturday's clash with the Spurs:

- Tim Hardaway Jr.: PROBABLE (left knee soreness)

- Spencer Jones: OUT (right hamstring strain)

- Zeke Nnaji: OUT (left hip sprain)

- Peyton Watson: OUT (right hamstring strain)

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Spurs:



PROBABLE:

Tim Hardaway Jr. (Left Knee Soreness)



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)

Spencer Jones (Right Hamstring Strain)

Zeke Nnaji (Left Hip Sprain)#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/CBq1FzdXvM — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 3, 2026

The Nuggets' health was finally trending in the right direction after months of not having their full lineup available, but after just a few games of some normalcy, they will likely go the rest of the regular season without a fully healthy rotation.

Unfortunately, this Spurs team is certainly not one the Nuggets want to be shorthanded against. The Spurs are riding an 11-game winning streak heading into Saturday's game, but their last loss came against the Nuggets. Of course, the Nuggets know they are capable of beating the Spurs, but it will not be easy.

Spurs have clean injury report

Apr 1, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) holds onto a rebound against the Golden State Warriors in the first quarter at the Chase Center. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

To make matters worse for a shorthanded Nuggets team, the Spurs are nearly completely healthy for Saturday's meeting. The Spurs will have their entire rotation available, headlined by their impressive core of Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Stephon Castle. The Spurs' full injury report:

- David Jones Garcia: OUT (right ankle surgery)

In the last meeting between these two teams, the Spurs were without Wembanyama, while the Nuggets were without Watson and Aaron Gordon. Of course, Denver came out with a win to even the season series 1-1, but with Wembanyama back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup, things could be different.

The Nuggets and Spurs still have to play one more time this season after Saturday's matchup, and if things go according to plan in the playoffs for both teams, it is likely a preview of a second-round or Western Conference Finals matchup.

The Nuggets and Spurs are set to tip off at 1:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Saturday for a battle between these West heavyweights, available to stream on Prime Video.