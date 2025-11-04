Nuggets Upgrade Two Starters' Injury Status Before Kings Game
After falling to the Portland Trail Blazers in a crushing NBA Cup matchup on Friday, the Denver Nuggets are looking to bounce back into the win column on Monday night against the Sacramento Kings.
Coming off two days of rest, the Nuggets are certainly looking to pick up a much-needed win against Sacramento to avoid falling to .500 early into the season. Luckily, the Nuggets got some good news before Monday's game.
After initially landing on Monday's injury report, the Nuggets have upgraded Jamal Murray (left calf tightness) and Cam Johnson (right shoulder inflammation) to AVAILABLE against the Kings.
Jamal Murray looking to continue hot start
Of course, having Jamal Murray available for Monday's game is a huge boost for the Nuggets, but it is particularly important for him to continue his hot start to the season.
Through five games, the 28-year-old point guard is averaging 26.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game with impressive 51.6/39.4/95.0 shooting splits. At this pace, Murray is trending to have the best season of his career, and he will likely carry his hot hand into Monday's game.
In his last four matchups with the Kings, Murray is averaging 25.5 points and 6.3 assists, and Sacramento's underwhelming backcourt defense should give him another chance to go off.
Cam Johnson trying to find his rhythm
Cam Johnson has not had the best start to his Nuggets tenure after the team acquired him via trade this offseason. Through five games, Johnson is averaging just 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists with 39.4/31.6/90.0 shooting splits.
The 29-year-old sharpshooter is certainly taking his time adjusting to this Denver offense, and Monday's contest against the Kings simply gives him another opportunity to find his rhythm alongside his new teammates.
With Johnson and Murray both officially in the lineup against the Kings, the Nuggets will be at full strength, which is more than the Kings can say. Sacramento is still without Keegan Murray and Malik Monk, giving Denver a significant health advantage, on top of the Nuggets already being expected to take care of business against a struggling Kings team.
The Nuggets and Kings are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. MT on Monday in Denver.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- How Jonas Valanciunas Can Prove the Nuggets Right Against the Kings
- Cam Johnson Addresses Underwhelming Start to Nuggets Tenure
- Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Trending Up on Injury Report vs. Kings
- David Adelman Looking to Learn From Controversial Call in Loss to Blazers
- NBA Comments on Two Costly Calls in Nuggets' Loss to Blazers