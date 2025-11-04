How Jonas Valanciunas Can Prove the Nuggets Right Against the Kings
The Denver Nuggets had an eventful 2025 offseason, with big free agent signings of Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, along with trades to acquire Cam Johnson and Jonas Valanciunas. With these four key additions, the Nuggets have cemented themselves as a legitimate championship contender.
Of course, one of the most underrated acquisitions across the NBA this offseason was Denver's trade for Valanciunas. The Nuggets acquired Valanciunas in a one-for-one swap, sending Dario Saric to the Sacramento Kings in exchange.
The Kings made this swap to save some money, while the Nuggets got one of the league's best backup big men for an unbeatable cost. On Monday night, Valanciunas will have the opportunity to show the Kings what they are missing while proving the Nuggets made the right choice.
Valaciunas' impact in Denver
Five games into the 2025-26 season, Valanciunas is technically having the worst statistical season of his career, but his impact is far better than his numbers suggest. The 6-foot-11 Lithuanian center is averaging 8.8 points and 4.6 rebounds in just 12.0 minutes per game, which are all career lows.
However, the Nuggets finally have a reliable backup to Nikola Jokic, which will be a game-changer throughout the long 82-game season.
The Nuggets being able to give up Saric, who has played just 28 total minutes for the Kings this season, for Valanciunas was an uber underrated move, and one that will undoubtedly pay off in the long run. Of course, first, they have a chance to show how much it is paying off on Monday night.
Valanciunas has yet to log 15+ minutes in a game this season, but it would be great for head coach David Adelman to give him a chance to dominate his former team on Monday night.
What the Kings are missing
The Kings assumed that they would be able to afford to trade away Valanciunas to save some money because they signed free agent center Drew Eubanks and drafted rookie big man Maxime Raynaud, but they have not been able to replicate Valanciunas' impact.
Through six games, the Kings have not been able to find a reliable backup for Domantas Sabonis, and are now reportedly turning to free agency as they look for their next second-string big man in Precious Achiuwa.
Of course, Valanciunas is in a much more competitive environment with the Nuggets and is likely grateful for the fresh start, but Monday night certainly gives him an excellent opportunity to make the Kings regret their decision.
The Kings and Nuggets are set to face off at 7:00 p.m. MT on Monday in Denver.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Cam Johnson Addresses Underwhelming Start to Nuggets Tenure
- Nuggets’ Jamal Murray Trending Up on Injury Report vs. Kings
- David Adelman Looking to Learn From Controversial Call in Loss to Blazers
- NBA Comments on Two Costly Calls in Nuggets' Loss to Blazers
- Jonas Valanciunas Urges Nuggets to Bring A-Game Every Night