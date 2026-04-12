Projecting Nuggets' Lineup vs. Spurs If Nikola Jokic Plays

The Denver Nuggets have just one game left on their regular season calendar before their postseason action gets underway, as they'll be tasked with a road trip against the West's second-seeded San Antonio Spurs. And it'll be a game for Denver where they'll be without a significant chunk of their regular rotation.

No Jamal Murray, no Aaron Gordon, and neither starter on the wing in Christian Braun and Cameron Johnson will be suiting up in an effort to rest for the postseason. Nikola Jokic is listed as questionable, but is likely to play in order to meet the 65-game minimum required for end-of-season awards.

So, as the Nuggets' lineup is set to be shorthanded in a night that could decide their final seeding in the Western Conference playoff picture, let's take a peek at what their makeshift starting five could shake out to be:

PG: Bruce Brown

Mar 29, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

While Tyus Jones could fill in as the starting point guard once again as he did against the OKC Thunder, this feels like the right moment for Bruce Brown to take those duties instead; someone who's started just three games this season, but on pace to be one of 18 players around the league to play in all 82 regular-season games.

It's hard to roll out an extremely small lineup against a team like the Spurs and hope for overwhelming success. Brown gives the Nuggets some upside in that size department, as well as their overall shotmaking.

SG: Tim Hardaway Jr.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Outside of Jokic, Tim Hardaway Jr. is the easiest name to fill into the Nuggets' makeshift starting five while without four of their regular starters, even while he might be making a last-effort push for those Sixth Man of the Year honors.

If the Nuggets want to pull off an upset victory over the Spurs to continue their lengthy win streak, they'll have to cash in on a big offensive performance from Hardaway Jr., which could be well within play as he'll become one of their de facto top options to look for on that side of the floor.

SF: Julian Strawther

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Julian Strawther has shifted around the Nuggets lineup more than anyone this year. He's gone from the end of the rotation to a fill-in starter on the wing, and even a DNP as Denver has gotten healthier towards the end of the season.

This game against San Antonio presents a perfect opportunity for Strawther to get a well-deserved start on the wing next to Hardaway Jr. His shot-making has been at some of the best of his career this season, averaging career-high shooting numbers from the field (46.7) and from three (38.0).

PF: Nikola Jokic

Apr 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) after the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

This is where Nikola Jokic comes in. Against the size that San Antonio presents with an alien like Victor Wembanyama in the frontcourt, coming to match that with a double-big lineup as the three-time MVP slots in at the four could be an ideal setup for this game in particular.

As it concerns Jokic's availability, if he does play, don't be shocked if he's only on the floor for 15 minutes rather than the whole game. That's all he needs to remain eligible for end-of-season awards, and might be all David Adelman is asking of him.

C: Jonas Valanciunas

Apr 4, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) leaves the court in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

In an effort to try and match the Spurs' length as best as possible, Jonas Valanciunas fills into the five in our lineup projections to do just that.

Surprisingly, Valanciunas has only started six games throughout his time with the Nuggets, and only one of those showings has been with him paired next to Jokic. But with the implications of Denver being shorthanded, along with their unique matchup of San Antonio, makes for the perfect opportunity to test the fit out once more before their playoff action gets underway next weekend.