Jamal Murray Explains Why Nuggets Need All-Star Break

This season's NBA All-Star Weekend will serve as one with a couple of purposes for the Denver Nuggets.

For one, they'll be able to see not one, but two of their top guys on the All-Star stage this coming weekend in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for the first time Denver's had a pair of All-Star selections since 2010; showing just how well their top impact players have played this season en route to sitting near the top of the Western Conference.

However, perhaps the more important purpose of this year's All-Star break for the Nuggets centers upon the extra rest and recovery the team will have; having a little more than a week at their disposal for their beaten-up rotation to rehab from their current injuries.

For first-time All-Star Jamal Murray, who's been beaten up a bit himself throughout the first half of the NBA campaign, will be one of those names on the roster looking forward to that extra rest––both for himself and the other teammates around him.

"It helps us just get healthy," Murray said of the All-Star break via AltitudeTV. "I think we've had a lot of guys in and out of the lineup. This extra week of doing nothing but rehabbing will hopefully get guys back a little sooner than normal. So, it's just a good week of rest."

Nuggets Looking Forward to Extra Time Off

The Nuggets' injury woes have been lingering around their rotation all season long, to the point where their entire starting five has yet to play together on the floor at the same time since the middle of November.

At first, it was Christian Braun and Aaron Gordon dealing with their initial injuries to take them out for multiple weeks. In due time, Cameron Johnson and Nikola Jokic would be added to that list of injuries that took the MVP out for a month, and left Johnson out for longer.

Jonas Valanciunas has missed multiple weeks. Peyton Watson is now out for an extended period of time with a hamstring strain. Jamal Murray has missed a few games here and there with a few minor issues. And even Spencer Jones, who had just signed a new traditional contract from his previous two-way deal, has since missed time himself before the All-Star break with a head injury.

That's all to say that there might not be a more deserving team in the league to have a much-needed week of rest than the Nuggets, which should allow them to get their bodies right with a bit more time for recovery on their hands, and get ready for their post-All-Star stretch heading into the playoffs.

As for how Murray's feeling, he assures that he's feeling good enough to keep things moving in what's been a career-best season on his behalf. But even for a star playing at his caliber, having some extra time off after a gruelling year thus far will be a quality breath of fresh air.

