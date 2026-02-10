Nuggets Provide Update on Spencer Jones' New Contract

With the Denver Nuggets finally able to get under the luxury tax mark following the NBA trade deadline, it allowed the team a perfect route to sign two-way standout forward Spencer Jones to a new traditional contract in order for him to remain eligible to play on the main roster for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Jones, in his second campaign with the Nuggets, has had a career year in Denver's rotation as a key component on the defensive side of the ball, having started in over half of the team's games so far this regular season, and is shaping up to be a vital part of their lineup heading deeper into the year.

However, before he's able to enter back into the Nuggets' regular rotation, he needs to officially sign his new contract to elevate him from a two-way deal–– something that Denver head coach David Adelman says the team is still in the process of hashing out.

"That's still in the process," Adelman said via Altitude 92.5 FM. "His representation is talking to our front office. Both sides are trying to do what's right. One, for the team, and Spence has to look out for himself. That'll be a process. I'm trying to stay up to date with it, but obviously, Spence is a really big part of our team. We could’ve used him last night [against Cleveland]."

"That's how it is. Sports is a business at some point. Hoping it gets done by game time tomorrow [against Memphis]. If not, we'll go through the All-Star break, and we'll do our best to do something that's fair for both sides."

"I'm hoping it gets done by game time tomorrow."@Nuggets head coach David Adelman gives an update on contract extension talks between the team and forward Spencer Jones. #MileHighBasketball @DMacSportsCO | @Tyler_Polumbus | @ballhog44 pic.twitter.com/ism05JN5Cm — 92.5 FM - Denver's Altitude Sports Radio (@AltitudeSR) February 10, 2026

Nuggets Still Working Through Spencer Jones' Contract

So, not exactly an official agreement has come to form between Jones and the Nuggets. But the good thing is that Adelman remains confident that a deal appears to be on track to get done sooner rather than later.

For the past two games, Jones has been forced out not just due to his contract implications, but also a head injury that's conveniently allowed the Nuggets to work through those negotiations behind the scenes without him being labeled a healthy scratch.

However, depending on how those negotiations fare before Denver's upcoming matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies, there's a world where those talks extend further into the All-Star break, thus forcing him out for at least one game before being contractually eligible to play.

Jones has averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists while playing in just over 23 minutes a night through 46 games. And with the impact he provides on the defensive end with his length, versatility, and switchability, he'll be a key component to any rotation that Denver throws out for the rest of the regular season, and any postseason slate to follow.

Therefore, getting him signed onto the books with his traditional contract and rolling him back out on the floor as soon as possible would be a big lift for the Nuggets' rotation. Time will tell when that comes to fruition, but Denver's certainly working diligently to finally check that box off.

