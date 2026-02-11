Nuggets Fall in NBA Power Rankings After Losing Skid

For the majority of the 2025-26 NBA season, the Denver Nuggets have been viewed as the second-best team in the league, just behind the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, this team can only do so much when they are plagued with injuries.

The Nuggets have lost four of their last five games, with those losses coming against four of the top eight teams in the league. Of course, the Nuggets would like to pull out wins against the league's top teams, but things are difficult when they are down multiple starters. Their injury struggles and tough schedule have caused them to dip in ESPN's latest NBA power rankings.

After losing four of five games, the Nuggets have fallen to fifth in the power rankings, marking their lowest spot of the season, besides the month when Nikola Jokic was sidelined. ESPN's Tim MacMahon uses their injury woes to explain their drop from third to fifth place.

"Denver's injury woes continued with Peyton Watson, who is in the midst of a breakout season, suffering a hamstring strain that will sideline him for at least four weeks. Denver got one key contributor back when Cameron Johnson returned Saturday after missing 23 games because of a bone bruise in his knee. The Nuggets are 21-9 with Johnson in the lineup," MacMahon wrote.

How important is Cam Johnson?

MacMahon brings up how getting Cam Johnson back on the floor is huge for the Nuggets, and he is spot on. Especially while they play without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson, who will both be sidelined for several weeks with hamstring strains, Johnson has Denver's forward position on his back.

The Nuggets are 21-9 when Johnson plays and just 13-11 when he is out. Of course, for a chunk of the time when he was sidelined, the Nuggets were also without Jokic, but Johnson still brings a lot to the table for Denver.

Johnson is shooting 43.9% from three-point range this season and a blistering 53.2% from deep over his last 19 games. Johnson is an incredible floor spacer for the Nuggets, and when they have a big man like Jokic who draws double-teams and can pass at his level, Johnson's three-point shooting becomes much more dangerous. Not to mention, he is one of the team's best defenders as well.

Nuggets need the All-Star break

For this Nuggets team that has dropped four of its last five, the All-Star break could not be coming at a better time. Having the week off, besides Jokic and Jamal Murray competing, will give this banged-up team some time to rest and reset before their final 27 games of the season.

Picking up a win against the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday will certainly help, but what they can do after the break will be much more important.

