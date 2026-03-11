Three Nuggets Who Could Decide Pivotal Game vs Rockets

The Denver Nuggets have been on a downward spiral through the past six weeks of the NBA season.

The Nuggets are 6-10 dating back to February 1st, are 2-8 against top-five seeds in either conference through that same stretch, and are coming fresh off two humbling losses against the New York Knicks and OKC Thunder that have since plummeted them to the sixth-seeded team in the West.

So with the West's three-seeded Houston Rockets on tap for Wednesday night, it's easy to see just how big this game is as a statement for the Nuggets on their own home floor. While a win gets them right back in the hunt for the top six of the conference, a loss brings them dangerously close to Play-In territory.

The pressure is on for Denver, and with that in mind, it puts a few players in particular in the spotlight as pivotal names to keep an eye on throughout the night, and could be the difference between a Nuggets win and a loss.

With that in mind, here are three Nuggets who could be deciding factors in their upcoming outing against Houston.

Feb 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) during the first half against the Boston Celtics at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

It's been far from an ideal start to the month of March for Nuggets wing Cameron Johnson.

In the five games the Nuggets have played up to their matchup against Houston, Johnson has been hurt in two of them. In the three games he has appeared in, he's averaging just 5.3 points on 27.8% shooting from the field, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.

He's listed as probable rolling into this Rockets game due to back spasms, and so long as he plays, he'll be an X-factor for the Nuggets' success. An effective offensive outing where Johnson is efficient and spaces the floor effectively could help Denver push forward for a statement win, while another cold shooting night could make for an uphill battle.

Mar 6, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Aaron Gordon proved in the Nuggets' latest game against the Thunder that he was back to full form after missing over a month with a lingering hamstring injury. He played 28 minutes for 23 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, shooting 2-4 from three in the process.

Most of that came from an electric first quarter where Gordon had 19 points on 5-6 shooting from the field, and was an extremely helpful aid on both ends of the floor despite what would end up as a crushing loss in the final seconds.

The number one priority for Gordon is to stay healthy until the postseason. But for whatever minutes restriction he's held to in the regular season games on the horizon, he's a key component of how dynamic the Nuggets can be on both ends of the ball.

Against a team like the Rockets with their size and defensive prowess, having that extra dose of versatility that Gordon brings to the table becomes invaluable.

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets guard-forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (10) talks with the referee during a game against the Golden State Warriors in the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Another bright spot of the Nuggets' latest loss to the OKC Thunder: veteran guard Tim Hardaway Jr., who had yet another explosive night of scoring the ball that helped the Nuggets take things down to the wire.

His 28 points against the Thunder marked his second-highest total of the season. In games this season where Hardaway Jr. scores more than 20 points, they have an overall record of 10-4. In all but two of those games, he's shooting 54% from the field or higher. When he's got the hot hand, good results tend to fall into place more often than not.

Expect the Nuggets to lean on Hardaway's shot-making once again, as another spark on his behalf could lead to a pivotal win for Denver on their own home floor.