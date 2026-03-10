Nuggets' Cam Johnson Exits vs. Thunder With New Injury

Another injury has hit the Denver Nuggets' rotation.

This time, it involves Cam Johnson, who left the Nuggets' game against the OKC Thunder in the second half with back spasms.

Following his trip to the locker room, Johnson would be labeled as questionable to return.

UPDATE: Cameron Johnson has since returned to the game in the fourth quarter.

Before leaving the game, Johnson had played 16 minutes against the Thunder, logging just two points on 0-2 shooting from the field, two rebounds and one assist.

Cam Johnson Leaves vs. Thunder With Back Injury

Johnson's latest injury follows the trend of what's been a bumpy first season with the Nuggets following his offseason trade from the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Michael Porter Jr.

Between lingering injuries that have crept up to hinder his availability throughout the season, along with an up-and-down role in the Nuggets' rotation, it's been far from an ideal first year in the Mile High, which now gets further derailed with a back injury against a critical matchup in OKC.

In 38 games played this season, Johnson has averaged 11.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field and 40.5% from three. It's his lowest points average since his second year in the league with the Phoenix Suns back in 2021.

But outside of what's been a turbulent year when Johnson's on the floor, it's really been the injuries that have plagued him throughout the season that's really held him back from reaching his full potential.

Throughout the 2025-26 season so far, Johnson has missed a total of 25 games due to injury, a majority of that time being missed in the multiple-week span that he was sidelined with a hyperextended knee.

It'll mark the fourth year in a row through Johnson's career that he's failed to play in more than 60 regular games, and there's chance he could miss further time in the coming games, depending on how severe his new back injury is.

For any time that Johnson is out for the Nuggets, if any, it'll require those in the frontcourt and on the wing to step up in his absence. We know what Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are capable of, but it'll be the supporting cast that defines how high Denver's ceiling really is.

Aaron Gordon has looked back to 100% from his hamstring injury based on his performance against the Thunder. But Denver will also have to bank on Christian Braun re-establishing himself as the explosive two-way threat he was last season, along with Peyton Watson returning from his respective hamstring injury sooner rather than later.

For now, it remains a waiting game to see just how long Johnson may be out for, but nonetheless, it's another unlucky hit to the Nuggets' rotation in a year that's been ravaged by injuries.