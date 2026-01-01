Bulls, Nuggets Had Serious Trade Talks to Swap Offensive Stars

The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls were reportedly deep in trade talks earlier last season for a potential swap involving Zach LaVine and Michael Porter Jr.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Nuggets had "serious" discussions about swapping the pair of offensive stars, and it may have even been a preferred route to take by many in the Denver front office.

"The Bulls, sources say, were in serious discussions with the Nuggets last season about swapping Zach LaVine for Porter. That actually seemed to be the preferred path for several voices in Denver's front office."

It's a trade that, obviously, would never end up coming to fruition, as both LaVine and Porter would eventually find new destinations elsewhere; with the Bulls making their three-team deal to send LaVine over the Sacramento Kings before the 2025 trade deadline, while Porter would go to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Cam Johnson this past offseason.

However, with that interest being in play for a LaVine-Porter swap for at least some stretch of time, to the point where it gained serious momentum and favorability in the front office from Denver, is certainly an interesting layer to add into how the Nuggets' team construction came to form over the past several months.

Zach LaVine, Michael Porter Jr. Swap Had Serious Traction

A hypothetical LaVine swap would've added another dynamic scorer in the Nuggets' backcourt next to Jamal Murray, and added another potent weapon for Nikola Jokic to utilize at his disposal.

But that addition certainly would've sacrificed some of Denver's upside defensively, and wouldn't have saved much money on the books, considering LaVine has a lofty contract himself. Those reasons alone might've left the Nuggets hesitant to push further, and instead shift their focus away from the Bulls.

Nov 28, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dunks the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

Instead, the Nuggets went in another direction for their move to pivot from Porter, opting to do a deal with the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson later on in the offseason, attaching a first-round pick in the process that brought some length and two-way versatility to connect for Denver on both sides of the ball, and make their lineup a bit more well-rounded than what LaVine might have offered.

It also, for Porter Jr., allowed for a perfect opportunity to flourish as a real number one scorer he has the capability of being, which he's now putting together in Brooklyn––albeit while the Nets have struggled as a whole.

As for the Bulls, they would eventually move LaVine, to Sacramento, but not for much in return–– a package including their own 2025 first rounder from the San Antonio Spurs, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and Zach Collins; all of which are still on the roster now, though.

But with that deal for Porter seemingly on the cusp of having real traction, it does lead to some intriguing what-ifs that make you wonder just how the domino effect may have fallen had that move gotten done.

