Where Does Nikola Jokic Stand in NBA MVP Race at the All-Star Break?

The Denver Nuggets are heading into the NBA All-Star break as the third seed in the Western Conference with a 35-20 record, sitting one game ahead of the fourth-place Houston Rockets and 3.5 games behind the second-place San Antonio Spurs.

While they would love to be more in the Thunder-to-Spurs range of the standings, sitting this high up with all of the injuries they have fought through is still an accomplishment. Especially considering superstar center Nikola Jokic missed a month with a knee injury.

Despite missing 16 consecutive games, Jokic is sitting firm in the NBA MVP conversation, but where exactly does he stand among the league's best this season?

NBA MVP Ladder

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

2. Nikola Jokić

3. Luka Dončić

4. Cade Cunningham

5. Victor Wembanyama

6. Jaylen Brown

7. Donovan Mitchell

8. Anthony Edwards

9. Jalen Brunson

In the NBA.com MVP ladder at the All-Star break, Shaun Powell ranked Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in the top spot, slotting Jokic right behind him in second.

"A few MVP candidates took advantage when he missed nearly a month with an injury. Now, Jokić is returning the favor with Gilgeous-Alexander and Dončić dealing with injury absences. Before his injury, Jokić led the Ladder by a considerable margin," Powell stated Jokic's case.

However, Jokic has not been the MVP-caliber player we are used to seeing recently. While he is still filling the stat sheet like usual, Powell notes that his and the Nuggets' recent struggles put a dent in his MVP case.

"He and the Nuggets haven’t been as sharp since he returned, though. Jokić is misfiring on 3-pointers and a step slow defensively as he tries to regain his timing. Still, the recent schedule was challenging (Pistons, OKC, Knicks, Cleveland). Jokić’s chances of returning to No. 1 will depend on Denver winning regularly, which the Nuggets are fully capable of doing once Aaron Gordon returns," Powell wrote.

The Sportsbooks

FanDuel Sportsbook has a similar sentiment as the NBA.com MVP ladder, as Gilgeous-Alexander remains a heavy favorite with -210 odds to win the award for the second straight year. Still, though, Jokic sits in a clear second at +310, while the next closest candidate is Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham at +1800 (odds as of Feb. 13).

Jokic is not too far off Gilgeous-Alexander, and it is still a step up from where he was a couple of weeks ago, when many feared he would become ineligible for the MVP award.

The sportsbooks viewed Jokic as a clear favorite for MVP before his injury, and understandably, missing 16 straight games made him drop.

The consensus

At the All-Star break, Gilgeous-Alexander is the clear frontrunner for MVP. However, that does not mean Jokic is out of the race.

Gilgeous-Alexander missed OKC's last five games before the break, as he has now missed seven total games this season. While that is still not near Jokic's 16, it shortens the gap in that department. However, Jokic can only miss one more game before becoming ineligible for the award, which is certainly worth monitoring.

As long as Jokic stays eligible, he makes a strong case. This season, he is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 10.7 assists per game with efficient 59.0/42.0/84.0 shooting splits. Jokic is on pace to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists per game, all while averaging near 30 points.

While Gilgeous-Alexander is incredible in his own right, and has the Thunder's team success to make a stronger case, it is impossible to count Jokic out of the MVP race.

