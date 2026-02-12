Nuggets' David Adelman Explains Why Spencer Jones Sat vs Grizzlies

During the Denver Nuggets' last game before the All-Star break against the Memphis Grizzlies, they would be without their two-way forward Spencer Jones for a third-straight game.

His absence came as a bit of surprise when considering the comments that had previously been made by Nuggets head coach David Adelman the day before. Adelman had expected Jones, currently still unsigned to a traditional NBA contract, to be promoted to a new deal on the main roster from his two-way deal, and be ready to go against Memphis.

However, it seems as if Jones' latest concussion suffered against the New York Knicks may have slowed down that process, as Adelman would address the absence of his defensive-minded forward after Denver's win against the Grizzlies.

"He's still at the end of the concussion protocol. The negotiation that's going on there obviously is being slow played because of the concussion," Adelman said postgame.

"The negotiation, I've been updated by Ben [Tenzer] and Jon [Wallace], but it's slow moving right now. But the concussion thing is real, will probably have more information after the break."

Spencer Jones Still Unsigned to Traditional Contract

Jones is currently ineligible to play in another NBA game this season until elevated from his current two-way contract. Considering the Nuggets have activated him in the maximum 50 games this season as a part of their main roster, it means he'll have to officially be stamped on as one of 15 players to be signed onto the traditional roster before suiting up again.

That process has seemingly been in the works since moving past the trade deadline, but with his recent concussion taking him out of the lineup as of late, things behind the scenes have moved at a bit more of a sluggish pace.

Thankfully, the night would end in a narrow 122-116 win in favor of Denver that might've come a bit easier had the Nuggets seen their defensive wing in the mix against the Grizzlies' offense, but they wound up making do without him, largely thanks to the dominant performance of star duo Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

Jan 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) reacts after a play in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the 46 games that Jones has played this season, he's been a real bright spot in the Nuggets' frontcourt when healthy and stepping up in place of their beaten-up rotation. He's averaged 6.0 points, 3.1 rebounds while shooting 50.5% from the field and 41.4% from three.

The Nuggets will now have a little over a week at their disposal through the All-Star break to work things out with Jones and his representatives in order to sign him onto his well-deserved NBA contract. That'll allow him to return to Denver's rotation for the remainder of the regular season, as well as any postseason appearances to come with it.

