Nuggets' Nikola Jokic Makes Unbelievable NBA History This Season

Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic is a statistical anomaly. The three-time NBA MVP could be on his way to winning a fourth this season, and given what he has done on the stat sheet, it would be very hard to deny him the award.

After a dominant triple-double in their win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, where Jokic dropped 26 points, 15 rebounds, and 11 assists, the Serbian big man reached an incredible feat.

According to OptaSTATS, Jokic has become the first player in NBA history to record at least 1000 points, 475 rebounds, 400 assists, 250 free throws made, 75 three-pointers made, and 30 blocks in a season before the All-Star break. What's crazy about this? Jokic has missed 16 games this season.

In NBA history, only one player has reached all of the following marks before the All-Star break in a season:



1000 points

475 rebounds

400 assists

250 free throws made

75 threes made

30 blocks



That one player is the @nuggets' Nikola Jokić this year.



He missed 16 games. pic.twitter.com/xLbtZLOvJc — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) February 12, 2026

Jokic makes NBA history, again

Jokic seems to be a walking "first player in NBA history" machine, as every other week we see an absurd stat that has never been done before, and if it has been done before, it has not happened since the legendary Wilt Chamberlain. While box scores do not always tell the whole story, it is hard to deny Jokic's greatness when he impacts the game in nearly every aspect, and it shows through his stats.

Through 39 appearances this season, Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, while shooting 59% from the field, 42% from three-point range, and 84% from the free-throw line. Jokic is also tracking to become the first player in NBA history to lead the league in rebounds and assists per game.

Of course, everybody already knew Jokic was a statistical anomaly, with three MVP awards to show for it, but in the past couple of months, he has passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most assists by a center in league history and passed Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple-doubles in league history. Jokic continues to show why he is an all-time great.

Nikola Jokić notches his 4th straight TRIPLE-DOUBLE!



🃏 26 PTS

🃏 15 REB

🃏 11 AST @nuggets win at home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rOeeNDKnhZ — NBA (@NBA) February 12, 2026

Jokic is heading into the All-Star break after logging four consecutive triple-doubles, each with 22+ points and 14+ rebounds. After missing 16 consecutive games with a knee injury to start 2026, nobody would have expected Jokic to break any records like this one, but his consistent greatness on a night-to-night basis can be hard to comprehend.

Jokic has twice as many triple-doubles as the next closest player (Jalen Johnson with ten), and is the only player in the league averaging over 12 rebounds, while also being the only player averaging over ten assists. Not to mention, he is top ten in field goal percentage and top 20 in three-point percentage.

There is no doubt that he needs the All-Star break to rest up and prepare for the final stretch of the season, so we could see an even better version of Jokic after his mini-vacation.

More Denver Nuggets Content