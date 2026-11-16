Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray Make NBA History to Prove They're the Best Duo

The Denver Nuggets have the best duo in today's NBA, but do they have a case to be one of the best duos in league history? Sure, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray might not have the accolades of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen or the iconicity of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, but they just achieved something the league has not seen in at least the past three decades.

In the Nuggets' win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, Murray and Jokic became the first pair of teammates to record 1,000 assists to each other since tracking began in the 1997-98 season.

JOKER & MURRAY MAKE HISTORY 🚨



Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray become the first pair of teammates since tracking began in 1997-98 to record 1,000+ assists to each other! pic.twitter.com/22MiQBoj8B — NBA (@NBA) November 15, 2026

Jokic and Murray have been one of the league's top duos for the past several years, but this stat caught some people off guard. We all know how great the two stars have been together, but to be the first duo in the past 30+ years to record 1,000 assists to each other is nothing short of incredible.

The NBA's best duo

While it has been a bit of a slower start to the season for the Nuggets, as they sit in eighth place in the Western Conference with a 7-4 record, Jokic and Murray are still playing great basketball.

Through 11 games, Murray has averaged 25.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game, while shooting 51.3% from the field and 49.4% from beyond the arc. Jokic has been impressive in his own right, averaging 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, and 1.9 steals per game on 51% shooting from the field.

In their win over the Pelicans, where they reached the historic milestone, their elite partnership was on full display. They combined to drop 49 points, 15 rebounds, and 19 assists, showcasing how their all-around games complement each other.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are the FIRST teammates to record 1,000+ assists to each other



Here’s who else they’ve assisted as Nuggets



One game at a time 🤝 pic.twitter.com/2CgurVmkTD — DNVR Nuggets (@DNVR_Nuggets) November 15, 2026

Of course, it helps that Jokic is arguably the best passer of this generation, while Murray's scoring threat always opens things up for his superstar teammate. These two have been teammates for ten years now, and they have obviously learned how to best play off each other. They are both incredible talents individually, but together, they are the main reason why the Nuggets have been one of the league's elite franchises recently.

Keeping them together

There has been plenty of noise around the futures of both Jokic and Murray in Denver, but it should be a no-brainer for the organization to keep them together. It would be impossible to replicate the impact these two have on the court together, and it feels like it's only a matter of time until they are back competing for a title.

The Nuggets should be doing everything they can to build the best supporting cast possible for these two. As we saw when they won it all in 2023, Jokic and Murray are capable of leading a team to a championship, but they need the right pieces around them.

They have done more than enough to prove they are one of the best duos in league history, but adding another championship to their resume could be what they need to take this argument to the next level.

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