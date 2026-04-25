Nuggets' Keys to Success for Must-Win Game 4 vs. Timberwolves

Only 13 teams in NBA history have come back from a 3-1 deficit in the playoffs. On Saturday night, the Denver Nuggets will be doing what they can to avoid falling into that concerning hole. After losing Games 2 and 3, the Nuggets are heading into Game 4 against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a different mindset.

Here are a few keys to success for the Nuggets in this must-win Game 4 on Saturday in Minnesota:

Make their shots

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) lines up a shot in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Obviously, a team that makes its shots will have a better chance to win, but this is more about not missing the open looks. The Nuggets had a horrible Game 3 showing, scoring just 96 points on 34% shooting from the field and 25% from three-point range.

The Nuggets finished the regular season as the best shooting team in the NBA, so what happened in Game 3? Sure, some credit goes to Minnesota's defense, but the poor shooting splits were a major outlier for the Nuggets. As long as they can bounce back in Game 4 and hit their shots as we are used to seeing, they will have a much better chance at evening the series.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray especially struggled, combining to shoot just 12-43 from the field and 2-15 from beyond the arc. It is very rare to see Denver's All-Star duo struggle to that extent, so getting back to their norm in Game 4 is key.

Keep playing hard defense

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown (11) reacts after a basket and foul during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves in game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Defense has been Denver's biggest weakness this season, but they showed some promise in their crushing Game 3 loss. While they had an offensive collapse, the Nuggets turned up the intensity on defense, despite playing without Aaron Gordon and Peyton Watson.

In the second half of Game 3, the Nuggets allowed 52 points, and even outscored Minnesota by five in those final 24 minutes. Of course, there is still plenty of work to do on that end of the floor, but if they can piece that defensive effort with a better offensive showing, they should be able to win Game 4.

Things will certainly be easier for them defensively with Gordon on the floor, who is currently listed as questionable for Saturday's game. Regardless, they need to show maximum effort on defense.

Control the boards

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts in the second quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Regardless of how well the Nuggets defend or hit their shots, they need to win the rebound battle. While the Timberwolves have a general size advantage over the Nuggets, especially when Gordon is sidelined, Denver can still do what it can to control the boards over Minnesota. Head coach David Adelman explained the importance of crashing the boards after their Game 3 loss.

"You have to finish with a defensive rebound. Our offense was so horrific yesterday that you can't add to that by giving up transition points and offensive rebounds," Adelman said at practice on Friday.

In their Game 1 win, the Nuggets outrebounded the Timberwolves 47-43. In the two games since, they have lost the rebound battle 102-83. The Nuggets need to do a better job at crashing the boards, and if that means that Jonas Valanciunas should get more minutes off the bench for extra size and physicality, then so be it.

The Nuggets and Timberwolves are set to tip off at 6:30 p.m. MT in Minnesota on Saturday on ABC.