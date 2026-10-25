Nuggets' Biggest Winner and Loser After First 2 Games

The Denver Nuggets have split their first two games of the 2026-27 season, picking up a win over the New Orleans Pelicans but losing their opener to the Oklahoma City Thunder. After going down by 23 points to the Pelicans on Saturday night, there was a clear fear that they would fall to 0-2 early in the season, but they stormed back to complete a huge comeback win in overtime.

Things could be better for the Nuggets through two games, but there are still 80 games left to play, so we should not overreact about anything just yet. Still, we can recognize which players have helped themselves through two games and whose stock is dropping. Here are the Nuggets' biggest winner and loser after two games:

Winner: Trevon Brazile

Oct 16, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Trevon Brazile (7) during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Endow-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets' biggest winner after two games could not be more obvious. Second-round rookie Trevon Brazile has come up huge in each of Denver's games so far, proving to be a draft steal and a must-play going forward.

In his NBA debut, Brazile came off the bench and immediately grabbed eight rebounds in five first-quarter minutes, finishing with four points and 12 boards to prove his worth at the next level. In Denver's home opener on Saturday, Brazile was even more impressive, finishing with 17 points, nine rebounds, and two blocks in 28 minutes, closing the game with the starters and playing the entire overtime period.

Brazile's rebounding and defense have been exactly what the Nuggets need, and he has been confident shooting from deep as well. If Brazile continues to play at this level, he should be a mainstay in the rotation, even when Spencer Jones returns from injury.

Loser: Zeke Nnaji

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji (22) reacts to a play against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Nuggets have made their choice. They trust the second-round rookie over Zeke Nnaji, as the seventh-year forward has yet to touch the court this season. Now, it feels like only a matter of time until he is traded.

On Saturday, NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported the Nuggets are willing to package multiple second-round picks to trade Nnaji, with them having talks with the Milwaukee Bucks about a potential deal before they shut things down.

"The Stein Line has learned that the Nuggets showed a willingness to package two future second-rounders and a second-round pick swap along with Zeke Nnaji's very available contract in a bid to bring Kevin Porter Jr. to the Rocky Mountains," Fischer reported. "Yet I'm told that the Bucks ultimately walked away from the Porter-to-Denver discussions as well — and then waived Porter Jr. — because they could not stomach the idea of swallowing Nnaji's $7.5 million salary for the 2027-28 season."

It is clear that Nnaji has no future in Denver, and even with the team dealing with a few injuries, the Nuggets have yet to turn to him for help. Brazile and DaRon Holmes are both above Nnaji in the depth chart, and his spot as a third-to-fourth-string forward is not changing anytime soon.

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