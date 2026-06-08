Nuggets' Cameron Johnson Makes His Pick for NBA Finals MVP

We're only two games deep into the 2026 NBA Finals with Game 3 on the horizon in Madison Square Garden.

But with the New York Knicks having already taken a 2-0 lead on the San Antonio Spurs, many have already begun to hand out their picks for who they feel is the early frontrunner for this year's NBA Finals MVP.

One of those to hand out their own pick for the award was none other than Denver Nuggets wing Cameron Johnson, who discussed some of his feelings on the Finals (and the Finals MVP) during a recent episode of The Old Man And The Three Podcast.

Cameron Johnson Makes an Early Pick for Finals MVP

As things currently stand, the Finals MVP looks like a bit of a toss-up between two names on the Knicks: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

In Johnson's mind, though, he wound up giving Towns the nod for that Finals MVP pick; largely because of the impact the big man has had on both ends of the floor when defending Victor Wembanyama, but also putting together some nice performances offensively.

"He's their MVP in the Finals at this point for me," Johnson said of Karl-Anthony Towns. "He has a very difficult task. He's not the only one that they put on [Wembanyama], but it's still an incredibly tough assignment."

"Offensively he's asserting himself, but not anywhere outside of his confines. All the shots were either easy buckets that he created or flow shots. An 8-12 FG on a 21-13-4 stat line is a huge reason why they won Game 2."

Jun 5, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to passes the ball by San Antonio Spurs guard De'aaron Fox (4) in the second half during game two of the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Based on raw counting stats, many could make the argument that Brunson could be the frontrunner for the MVP award. He's averaging 25 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists, along with 2.5 steals a night en route to taking a 2-0 lead on the road.

But Towns’ impact throughout the first two games of action can't go unnoticed either. And it's why Johnson might not be totally off in his evaluation.

Towns has averaged a combined 19.5 points, 12.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 1.0 block a night, paired with a dominant first half of action in Game 2 that led New York out to a fiery double-digit lead, before then coming back to Earth for what would end up being a narrow 104-105 victory.

When compared to Brunson and his MVP case, Towns has the edge in offensive efficiency and two-way impact. That defensive presence on a one-of-one player like Wembanyama makes him even more critical for the Knicks' success, and a large reason as to why they're heading back to New York having stolen both games in San Antonio.

There's still a long ways to go before that Finals MVP trophy is officially handed out. And depending on how Game 3 swings things, perhaps even in favor of San Antonio, there's a lot that could still change between now and the end of the series.

But just two games deep into this year's Finals, Johnson's thoughts on Towns being the MVP might not be too far-fetched––and might even end up coming to fruition if he has a couple more explosive performances in store.

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