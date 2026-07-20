Ranking the Most Tradeable Contracts on the Nuggets' Roster

Despite being about three weeks into July, the Denver Nuggets are far from being done in the 2026 offseason. With restricted free agents Peyton Watson and Spencer Jones still unsigned and the Nuggets yet to fill their final three roster spots, it remains a question of how they will finish their offseason.

The Nuggets are certainly expected to scour the free agency market to fill their roster, but they could get to the point where a trade is their best avenue. Here is a look at the Nuggets' most tradeable contracts:

1. Cameron Johnson

1 year, $23.1 million

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the entire offseason, if one Nuggets player were to be traded, everyone has expected it to be Cameron Johnson. The 30-year-old forward is not an expiring contract worth $23.1 million, making him one of the most tradeable contracts in the NBA, not just on the Nuggets.

Of course, it is not just about the contract, but also about the player. There should be no doubt that Johnson has been valued by rival teams on the trade market as a veteran sharpshooter, especially one who shot 43% from beyond the arc last season and helped the Nuggets to a 37-17 record through 54 starts.

If the Nuggets were to make any big trade to finish their offseason, it would likely be to part with Johnson, especially if they want to re-sign Peyton Watson while staying below the second apron.

2. Aaron Gordon

3 years, $109 million (PO)

Apr 18, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) before the opening tip against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the Nuggets are looking at a bigger blockbuster, Aaron Gordon would be the most likely candidate. The 30-year-old is not only one of the most impactful "role players" in the league, doing practically everything on both sides of the ball, but he is also on a fair contract. Gordon is owed about $32 million next season, $34.5 million in 2027-28, and has a $37.1 million player option in 2028-29.

For such an impactful player with championship pedigree, many teams would likely be willing to trade for Gordon under this contract, even with his recent injury concerns. However, we are unlikely to actually see a Gordon trade because no team on the market would value him as much as the Nuggets do.

3. Julian Strawther

1 year, $4.8 million

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Looking at an expiring contract, Julian Strawther is owed just $4.8 million next season and could certainly be viewed as a top trade candidate across the league. While this is obviously not the most tradeable contract, as teams are not always willing to simply take on nearly $5 million in cap, it would not be out of the ordinary for Denver to flip the 24-year-old for a second-round pick.

Stratwher shot 38.7% from three-point range last season, and with a significant lack of guard depth on the Nuggets' current roster, they will need him to step up big time in 2026-27, assuming he stays put.

4. Nikola Jokic

2 years, $121.9 million (PO)

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikola Jokic would obviously garner plenty of interest on the trade market as an undisputed top-three player in the NBA, but his contract situation is tricky. Since Jokic has yet to sign an extension, he has just one more guaranteed season left on his contract ($59 million in 2026-27) before a $62.8 million player option in 2027-28.

If any team is trading for Jokic, they would want a long-term commitment from the superstar, and they would not have any security right now. Really, Jokic's contract would be more tradeable if he had more years left on his deal.

5. Jamal Murray

3 years, $161.5 million

Apr 30, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first half during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Target Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As it stands, Jamal Murray has the largest contract on the Nuggets by total guaranteed money. With three years left on his deal worth an average of $53.8 million, he is certainly getting paid as one of the NBA's top point guards. Luckily, he actually proved to be one last season.

For a player of his caliber, he would be a hot commodity on the trade market regardless of his contract, but still, not every team would be willing to pay that much for his services.

Not tradeable

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Christian Braun (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, looking at a few players who the Nuggets would have to attach extra assets to get rid of their contracts:

Christian Braun (5 years, $125 million): Last offseason, the Nuggets handed Braun this massive contract extension, and now he is a negative trade asset. No team would be willing to give up assets to bring in Braun and his big contract, especially after his disappointing 2025-26 season.

Zeke Nnaji (2 years, $14.9 million with PO): The Nuggets have practically been trying to trade Nnaji since they gave him this contract, and obviously, they have had no luck. For a player who struggles to stay in the rotation and is making over $7 million per year, it is clear why the Nuggets are not able to find a suitor. Especially with a player option for the 2027-28 season.

DaRon Holmes (2 years, $8.9 million with TO): In Holmes's defense, he has not gotten a fair shot yet after missing his entire rookie year with an injury, and he should get the 2026-27 season to actually prove his worth. However, as it stands, it would be very challenging to trade him without attaching anything else in the deal.

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