Cam Johnson Believes Nuggets Ceiling Is Extremely High

The Denver Nuggets have recently caught their stride as they've rattled off a five-game win streak rolling into the final weeks of the regular season.

The lineup is finally back to full health up and down the rotation for the first time since November. The offense is flowing, and Denver's potential All-NBA duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic continues to put together star-caliber performances on a nightly basis to help lead the way.

As a result, it's started to build up some serious confidence from those in the building for what could be in store moving forward.

For Cam Johnson, who's turned around his play in recent weeks, he sees an extremely high ceiling for this Nuggets roster, especially if their defense comes around in the right direction as their offense has.

“When we get going offensively, we’re really, really tough to stop. Now, we’ve got to match that with defensive intensity, transition defense, hitting the boards, boxing teams out,” Johnson said.

“[There’s] a lot of room for us to grow defensively and little ins and outs of the game. If we continue to improve on those areas, I think the ceiling for this team is extremely high, so it’s encouraging.”

Cam Johnson Sees High Ceiling in Nuggets' Roster

While the Nuggets' defense does have room to grow in order to be considered a well-rounded unit on both ends, their potent offense––partially thanks to the re-awakening of Johnson––has made it tough for teams to stop, even when their respective offense is firing on all cylinders.

In the past 10 games of the Nuggets' season (a stretch where they've put together an 8-2 record), Johnson has averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, along with a steal a night on extremely efficient 55.2% shooting from the field and 49.2% from three on around six attempts from deep per game.

In only one game through that 10-game stretch did Johnson fail to score double figures, showing an increased aggressiveness and effectiveness on the offensive side of the ball from what he had shown earlier in the year.

Of course, those are traits that become a lot easier to showcase when playing with a fully healthy rotation, and especially when playing next to elite facilitators like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to help generate open looks.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) against Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

However, while the Nuggets have been flowing as of late, the task now becomes sustaining that hot hand moving forward into the regular season, and deeper into the playoffs.

And as Johnson notes, their true ceiling also relies upon finding their footing on the defensive end, which will be crucial in their efforts to stand out as a true threat to talents like the reigning champion OKC Thunder or the San Antonio Spurs, both of whom might be candidates in which they might be facing in the second round.

But as long as Jokic and Murray keep playing at an All-NBA-level offensively, and key pieces of their supporting cast like Johnson keep moving at their current pace, they'll be a force to watch in any game they take the floor in between now and whenever they decide to cool off.