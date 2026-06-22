Nuggets' DaRon Holmes Focused on One Major Improvement in Year Two

The Denver Nuggets finally got to see their 2024 first-round pick, DaRon Holmes, on the floor for his rookie year during their 2025-26 campaign after missing all of the previous season due to a torn Achilles.

His minutes in his first year were a bit limited, all things considered.

Holmes appeared in 25 games and played in a total of 210 minutes, often being stuck in the G League ranks with the Grand Rapids Gold throughout the year. But his production looked pretty solid at the NBA level despite the lack of expanded opportunity–– averaging 3.7 points, 1.4 rebounds, along with shooting over 50% from the field and 44% from three.

Now, with a full offseason ahead to get even better and more comfortable for what will be his second-year pro, Holmes has a golden opportunity to find a more prevalent role in the Nuggets' rotation, and take a welcomed leap that can help this second unit take a step forward.

How DaRon Holmes Is Looking to Improve in Year 2

How does Holmes plan to do so? It all starts with working around his teammates' strengths; learning more about Jokic and Murray's tendencies, where they want the ball, which can then lead him to being a more effective player in his specific role.

"I think I know more of the plays and I'm a lot more comfortable with them. Now, it's just learning the tendencies of my teammates a little bit better," Holmes said of what he's looking to improve in year two. "So, understanding what Jamal likes, what Jokic likes, where he likes to pass the ball. So, I would say that's the biggest thing."

"I know I'll be able to make an impact. But I have to do it in ways that will help our team win, obviously. So running the floor hard, hitting open shots–– I think that's going to come–– but now it's like 'What can I do to help my teammates feel comfortable so we're all working together?’

Seeing Holmes take the next step in his career as an impactful rotation player would be huge for the Nuggets.

Not only would it give Denver another cheap, young piece to lean on in their second unit, but theoretically, he also fits a lot of what this team could use in their lineup heading into next season as is: length, athleticism, and two-way versatility.

Finding those same traits during this coming offseason with the limited assets they have at their disposal isn't the simplest endeavor. So seeing Holmes take a quality jump in being a steady contributor, even if at the back-end of this rotation, would be a welcomed step in the right direction.

But Holmes still needs to find ways to consistently get minutes in the Nuggets' rotation. Last season, he was overshadowed in the second unit by guys like Spencer Jones, Zeke Nnaji, and Jonas Valanciunas, despite the season being riddled with injuries to several of Denver's impactful players.

Jan 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during the second half against the Detroit Pistons at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A full, healthy offseason to adjust not only his own game but better understand his surrounding teammates could be just the necessary spark he needs to instill confidence within this Nuggets coaching staff to get some extended run once the 2026-27 campaign arrives.

If he can make the necessary strides to do so, and be an impactful connecting piece on both ends, the Nuggets' No. 22 pick from two years ago can look a whole lot better than it does now. Time will tell whether or not things can fall in place to make that jump become a reality.

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