Nuggets Assign Rookie to G League to Start Season
The Denver Nuggets have assigned one player to their G League affiliate following their first few days of action in the regular season.
Per a team announcement, the Nuggets have assigned forward DaRon Holmes to the Grand Rapids Gold on Tuesday.
Holmes, the Nuggets' first round pick at 22nd-overall in 2024, heads to the G League in order to get some extended playing time for his first healthy season, as he would be sidelined for the entire way of his 2024-25 campaign.
Holmes, who had suffered from an Achilles injury that kept him off the floor last year, technically keeps his rookie status in-tact for this season, and for part of that first-year campaign, he'll be getting reps with the Gold.
DaRon Holmes Assigned to Nuggets' G League
During the two games he's appeared so far this regular season, Holmes has averaged two minutes a night for 1.5 points on 100% shooting, with those three total points coming off a corner three-point shot in the final minutes of the Nuggets' second game of the season vs. the Phoenix Suns.
"It felt great," Holmes said of his first NBA points in an interview with Altitude Sports. "It was a lot of work, the whole story about last year, with the Achilles, so it's been a lot of preparation. So I'm just so very grateful to be here."
"I'm getting back to it. It's just one of those things where it just takes time. Right now, I still feel comfortable and I'm getting back to it. So, I'm just glad I did what I did."
It remains to be seen just how long Holmes might be getting those opportunities in the G League, but in the meantime, being with the Gold certainly offers an expanded opportunity for the Nuggets forward to get live, in-game reps to continue his development and soon develop into a quality, versatile NBA forward.
Just over a week lies ahead before the G League season kicks off for the Nuggets, which will get kickstarted vs. the Noblesville Boom, the Indiana Pacers affiliate, on November 7th, where Holmes will have the chance to put his talents on full display.