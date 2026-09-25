Nuggets Face Clear Roadblock for Julian Strawther Extension

The Denver Nuggets have one player on their current roster eligible for a rookie-scale extension before the start of the 2026-27 season: Julian Strawther.

Strawther has been with the Nuggets for the past three seasons as an intriguing young wing with solid size and upside on the offensive side of the ball.

Last season, Strawther saw his playing time drop a bit as the Nuggets beefed up their second unit over the course of last summer–– to where Strawther would go from 21 to 15 minutes a game–– but he's still remained an interesting component of Denver's future plans.

Heading into this season, Strawther could be gunning towards a bigger role in the Nuggets' rotation. He's also facing the implications of a contract year, if Denver doesn't decide to extend him before the season kicks off later in October.

And while Strawther does have the talent that might warrant him to remain a piece of the Nuggets' roster on a second contract, the team is facing one big hurdle when it comes to any idea of signing their young wing to a new deal.

Why the Nuggets Probably Won't Extend Julian Strawther

On paper, Strawther feels like he could be a potential candidate who'd be worth a slight pay raise on a second contract to remain onboard in Denver as a young rotational piece; perhaps at an affordable rate sitting a little under $10 million AAV.

But for a team that has its salary books stuffed with massive contracts as is, so much so that they're the only team in the NBA set to enter this season over the second apron, committing any further future money from what's already onboard is a big risk to make–– even for a minor deal like Strawther's.

Apr 10, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Brooks Barnhizer (23) defends on Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We saw earlier this offseason how the Nuggets tend to value their financial standing when also balancing the talent on their roster.

While Denver did see it as a priority to re-sign Spencer Jones on a two-year, $12 million offer sheet to keep their defense afloat, they didn't want to invest further into Peyton Watson and decided to trade him to the Cleveland Cavaliers for a first-round pick.

Next offseason, the Nuggets will find themselves in a slightly better financial position compared to where they sat this summer. Cameron Johnson's expiring contract will be off the books to keep them a bit more flexibile, and maybe that money ends up going towards a new contract for Strawther.

But until Denver sees that situation play out and their money is a bit more freed up than it is now, it's hard to imagine a front office that is over the luxury tax and already has over $200 million in salary committed for next season to further double down on a rookie-scale extension for Strawther.

Maybe if Strawther pops for a good season in 2026-27, and the Nuggets have interest in retaining him via restricted free agency, then a new contract can be revisited down the line.

For now though, the Nuggets are already spent. They'll likely be rolling into the new regular season as is with Strawther's deal, and hope he can have a breakout year with his expiring contract.

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