3 Nuggets Whose Denver Futures Are on the Line This Season

The Denver Nuggets could be heading toward a complete roster overhaul. The Nuggets followed up their 2023 championship with back-to-back second-round playoff exits and then, to make matters worse, got knocked out of the first round last season. With three-time MVP Nikola Jokic now 31 years old, the Nuggets need to do what they can to get back to title contention.

Of course, this Nuggets core has proven it can be successful, but the 2026-27 season could certainly play a huge role in the future of some of the team's most important players. Let's take a look at a few players who could be heading into their final season in a Nuggets uniform if they're not careful.

Julian Strawther

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther (3) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the departure of Tim Hardaway Jr. this offseason, the Nuggets' expectations for Julian Strawther have risen dramatically. As Denver's new second-string shooting guard, Strawther needs to step up big time for this team.

However, Strawther is entering the final season of his rookie contract. If he does not get a contract extension done before opening night, Strawther will be set to hit restricted free agency in 2027. While that will give the Nuggets an opportunity to keep Strawther, if he does not give the franchise a reason to sign him to a long-term deal, this could be his final season in Denver.

The 24-year-old guard averaged 7.2 points per game last season on 38.7% shooting from deep, but if he does not improve as the Nuggets need him to, his future in Denver will certainly be at risk.

Cameron Johnson

Apr 23, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) goes after the ball against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cameron Johnson is another Nuggets player entering the final season of his contract. Denver acquired Johnson in a big trade last offseason, and the 30-year-old forward proved to make a big impact in his debut season with the franchise. However, he is not only a trade candidate but also at risk of leaving in free agency next summer.

Last season, Johnson averaged 12.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game while shooting 43% from beyond the arc. Johnson is a valuable sharpshooter in the Nuggets' starting lineup, and if he gives the Nuggets a reason to re-sign him next offseason on a more team-friendly deal, we should see him stay in Denver past 2027.

That does seem unlikely, though. We should expect to see Johnson get traded before next February's deadline, unless the Nuggets change their mind about their plans for the veteran forward.

Aaron Gordon

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, we could see Mr. Nugget leave Denver soon. As important as Aaron Gordon is to the Nuggets, he could be the first member of Denver's core to be traded if things continue to go south, especially if he cannot stay healthy.

Last season, Gordon played just 36 games and played just 51 the season prior. Sure, when he is available, he is arguably one of the best power forwards in the league. But he has not been available in two consecutive playoff runs, and the Nuggets are likely growing tired of worrying about whether or not he will even be on the court.

Of course, though, if Gordon proves he can stay healthy and be a consistent force for the Nuggets this season, we should not worry about his future in Denver.

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