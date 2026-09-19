One Underrated Nugget Who Could Change Everything This Season

After losing key bench players like Peyton Watson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Bruce Brown this offseason, the Denver Nuggets will need other guys to step up. Of course, we know what their starting lineup is capable of, built around three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, but this Nuggets team will not be successful if they do not get help in other areas.

The Nuggets' bench unit will be especially important. Offseason additions like DeMar DeRozan and Marvin Bagley will play significant roles for the Nuggets this season, but one underrated player really needs to step up: Julian Strawther.

Strawther, 24, is stepping into a much larger role this season with the departure of Hardaway Jr., and if he can exceed expectations, the Nuggets will have a much more promising outlook.

Strawther can change everything

Apr 12, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Julian Strawther warms up before a game against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Hardaway Jr. finished third in Sixth Man of the Year voting and was vital to Denver's 54-win season. If Strawther can properly step into his shoes, Denver's bench would actually be dangerous.

Before the Nuggets signed DeRozan, the Nuggets' bench was a huge concern. Now, DeRozan will take some pressure off Strawther and significantly make his life easier.

Last season, Strawther averaged 7.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, while shooting 46.7% from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc. Strawther's opportunities will increase this season, and if he can continue to develop and find more consistency, we could see him have an impact similar to Hardaway Jr. last season.

Julian Strawther’s shooting has taken a big leap since his rookie season. 👀🔥



If he keeps improving at this rate, he’s going to be a huge weapon for the Nuggets.



Big season coming for Strawther. 📈 pic.twitter.com/QnQXcb210t — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) September 12, 2026

We have already seen Strawther's efficiency improve every season, so he could be in for a huge fourth year. Not to mention, he is entering a big contract year. The Nuggets will certainly be keeping an extra close eye on Strawther as they weigh his future with the franchise. Seeing him step into a sixth-man-like role this season would do wonders for how the Nuggets view him as a long-term piece.

If he does not get a contract extension done before the start of the 2026-27 regular season, though, Strawther will be set to hit restricted free agency next summer. This season could truly be make-or-break for Strawther, meaning the underrated guard needs to step up for both himself and the Nuggets.

Nuggets' guard depth issue

Not only do the Nuggets want Strawther to step up this season, but they actually need him to. The Nuggets' guard room consists solely of Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Tyus Jones, and Julian Strawther. Two-way guards KJ Simpson and Cam Whitmore could potentially earn some minutes, while Lonnie Walker IV still waits to see if he will make the final roster, but it is no secret that their guard room is a weakness.

Of course, this is part of the reason why Strawther can change everything for the Nuggets this season. A breakout season from Strawther would immediately erase any concerns fans have about this Denver backcourt.

We could see the Nuggets compete for a championship this season, and having an underrated role player like Strawther step up would greatly help their cause.

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