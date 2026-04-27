Where Nikola Jokic's Future Stands With Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets currently sit one game from elimination after a brutal playoff stretch in round one against the Minnesota Timberwolves, that now raises serious questions about what could lie ahead when it comes to this roster and its construction in the months ahead, if their postseason fate trends as many eventually expect it to.

And when it comes to any question concerning the future of the Nuggets roster, the big ticket item will always revolve around what's next for Nikola Jokic, who appears to be trending towards his third-straight showing not getting past the second round, and now enters his early 30s where every season he's playing at an MVP level is precious to maximize however possible.

In terms of Jokic's immediate future with the Nuggets, it's clear there are no change of scenery, or even any whispers, of such an idea being close to happening. But when asking NBA insider Marc Stein, it's safe to say how the three-time MVP views his current situation with the supporting cast in place.

"[The Nuggets] are now facing an absolute reckoning in the offseason. Because they need athleticism, they need speed, and they're up against it financially, Jokic is up for an extension," Stein said on an episode of the ALL NBA Podcast.

"Look, there is zero indication to this point— zero— that he wants to be anywhere else. He's never even betrayed the slightest hint that he wants to go somewhere else. But I think, if he were giving us his unvarnished analysis at this point, no way he sees this team going in the right direction."

Nikola Jokic's Future Is With the Nuggets, But Change Feels Inevitable

Jokic, even with the abysmal series he's had thus far, still has his name in the hat for one of the best players in the entire world.

But even that upper-echelon status can take him so far when this cast isn't meeting the standard of a physical, playoff-disciplined, and championship-caliber group

And when that pairs with some ugly, offensive performances and dreary shooting nights for a team that's ranked among the best in the NBA all season long, it leaves you scratching your head as to how the Nuggets opt to move forward and get back on track.

Apr 20, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One thing does remain certain, though, and that's that Jokic will be in the fold until further notice. At the same time, having the three-time MVP on board is a clear commitment and major responsibility on Denver to piece together a championship-caliber group for as long as he's at peak performance.

Perhaps the Nuggets can flip the script for another miraculous 3-1 comeback in the days to come. And if they do, then the situation may shift on what to anticipate for this Denver group as we know it.

Based on the hole the Nuggets have seemingly dug themselves, though, signs are pointing towards a fascinating offseason set to take place as to how this seemingly deflated roster move will move forward.

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