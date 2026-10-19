Nuggets Get Hopeful Spencer Jones Injury News Before Thunder Game

The Denver Nuggets are set to tip off their 2026-27 season on Thursday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and there was some fear that their bench unit would be severely shorthanded. With Julian Strawther out for several weeks and Spencer Jones failing to suit up throughout the preseason, the Nuggets were likely ready to go deep in their bench to fill those two spots on opening night.

While Strawther will obviously still be sidelined against the Thunder, the Nuggets could be getting Jones back. The defensive-minded forward finally returned to practice on Sunday as he recovers from a hamstring strain and said he is on track to play in Oklahoma City on Thursday.

"We're working our way to the game," Jones said at practice. "I wouldn't say it's 100% confirmed, but that's how I'm taking it. That's how they're taking it. As long as everything goes well, in terms of my progression, it's kind of been the plan for a while. I felt good out there and everything like that, so just been gradually building up to be ready for our first game."

🗣️Spencer Jones on his current injury status:



"We're working our way to the game...I wouldn't say it's 100% confirmed but that's how I'm taking it."#MileHighBasketball | Driven by: @LandmarkLincln pic.twitter.com/aAzMgyXwYG — Guerilla Sports (@guerillasports) October 18, 2026

Getting Jones back in the lineup would be great, even though we have yet to see how he fits into this new-look bench unit for Denver. Still, Jones is the type of "glue guy" who should fit in any lineup, largely due to his hustle, defense, rebounding, and three-point shooting.

Last season, Jones averaged 5.5 points and 3.3 rebounds in 22.1 minutes per game, while shooting 50.4% from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc. Jones was a huge help for Denver last season as they dealt with the injury bug, but even he caught it toward the end of the season. His impact for the Nuggets is very underrated, and they obviously know how vital he is after re-signing him this offseason.

A near-reunion vs. OKC

Feb 22, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) looks to pass in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season opener against the Thunder is a very intriguing and personal game for Jones. Don't forget, the Thunder nearly signed Jones this offseason.

In restricted free agency, Jones signed a two-year, $12 million offer sheet with the Thunder, being on the verge of joining one of Denver's biggest rivals. Of course, the Nuggets ultimately matched the offer to bring back Jones, but Oklahoma City nearly prying him from Denver adds some weight to this opening night matchup for him.

Given their financial situation, there was some doubt that the Nuggets would match the $12 million offer, but they should be pleased with bringing him back. Having a player like Jones off the bench is valuable, and his presence will be felt this season.

Nuggets Spencer Jones 20 PTS (7-9 FG, 4-5 3P, 101% TS), 3 REB, 1 AST, 3 STL, 3 BLK vs. Twolves



11 points on 4-4 FG, 3-3 3P in the 3rd quarter https://t.co/9dnrtsL84k pic.twitter.com/fpT2Q2xgGE — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) April 28, 2026

At practice on Sunday, head coach David Adelman explained how having Jones back in the lineup will help against the Thunder.

"I mean, defensively, it's enormous because you're switching somebody onto the ball who can really guard, and then if he switches off the ball, he can really rebound," Adelman said. "Then on the flip side, the way they guard, how aggressive they are with our main two people, you have to make threes to beat them ... and guys like Spence, who can have a big night and get hot, obviously that goes a long way against that team."

While Jones is not confirmed to play just yet, things are certainly trending in the right direction. Starting the season with a road win against the Thunder would be a huge statement for the Nuggets, and having Jones back on the floor will greatly help with that.

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