What We Know About Nuggets' Latest Injury to Spencer Jones

The Denver Nuggets are just one game deep into their preseason, following up from their latest weekend loss to the Utah Jazz, and it seems their second unit is already facing a key injury to their defensive-minded forward, Spencer Jones.

According to the Nuggets' PR, Jones is dealing with a hamstring strain that has his status day-to-day. The grade of the strain is unknown.

Jones was sidelined for the Nuggets' preseason opener against the Jazz, and it seems as if he could be missing a bit more time moving forward, closing in on the regular season.

Nuggets head coach David Adelman spoke about the status of Jones heading into the team's first preseason game on Sunday, noting that the "goal" is for him to be ready to go by Denver's season opener against the OKC Thunder.

"We have to be careful with Spencer," Adelman said. "He’s our backup four. The goal is to get him to Oklahoma City."

David Adelman on Spencer Jones:



We have to be careful with Spencer. He’s our backup 4.



The goal is to get him to Oklahoma City (season opener). — Brendan Vogt (@BrendanVogt) October 4, 2026

Jones has evolved into being a pivotal piece of the Nuggets' second unit since his emergence from his two-way contract in 2025-26.

Last season, Jones appeared in 64 games to log 5.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game, shooting 48.3% from the field and 36.0% from three, even starting in 37 games throughout.

As a lengthy defender in the frontcourt with a standout ability to space the floor, Jones was a priority for the team to re-sign earlier this offseason as he became a restricted free agent––especially factoring in Denver's defensive woes faced all across last season.

After a few weeks' wait, combined with a $12 million offer sheet from the Thunder, the Nuggets would officially bring back Jones for another couple seasons. He now enters this season primed to claim a big role in the second unit once again, though Denver is clearly prioritizing his long-term availability before their season opener arrives at the end of the month.

Who Will Step Up as Spencer Jones is Sidelined?

Without Jones––for whatever stretch he will be out of the mix––there are two names in the Nuggets' rotation who feel due for a bit more run over the course of preseason: that's 2024 first-round pick DaRon Holmes, as well as this offseason's 35th-overall pick, Trevon Brazile.

Holmes feels like the one due for the biggest jump in opportunity. He's a former first-round talent the Nuggets are sure to get involved more this season than he was last year, and these next few preseason games can be the perfect opportunity for Holmes to get his feet wet as a four, rather than a small-ball five.

Getting Holmes able to transition to that hybrid four/five has been something that Coach Adelman has been vocal about heading into the season, and perhaps these next few weeks can offer a bit of a test run for those Nuggets bench lineups.

"I think for DaRon, it's just to try and find a way to be a four, because we know what he can do as a five," Adelman said of how Holmes can get more minutes this season.

"I started him last year because I liked him against traditional fives during that [January] month where a lot of guys were out. That allowed him to pick-and-pop, which is his special gift. The guy can really shoot it. But I think in our league, he's going to have to be interchangeable."

Sep 28, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Daron Holmes II (14) during media day at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But keep an eye on Brazile as well. He's got a nice blend of size and athleticism the Nuggets could use in their frontcourt, especially through these first few exhibition games where the rookie has a bit of a longer leash to perform.

Against the Jazz, Brazile finished the night with 20 minutes, logging seven points, three rebounds, and two blocks.

The hope is, though, that Jones is back in the mix by the time the regular season rolls around, with lands just around two weeks away from the Nuggets' first preseason outing.

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