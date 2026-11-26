The Denver Nuggets have not had the best start to their 2026-27 campaign. Sure, they are in the Western Conference playoff picture with a 10-6 record, but they have not looked like the championship contender we had hoped they would be. Especially considering they continue to struggle on their home court.

With Tuesday night's home loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Nuggets are now just 4-4 in Ball Arena this season. The Nuggets lost by 19 points to the Mavericks on Tuesday, which marked their third double-digit loss at home this season. After the game, star point guard Jamal Murray opened up about the team's struggles at home.

"I feel like, especially in the first quarter, first half, we dig ourselves into a hole. It's supposed to be home-court advantage, right? Like we're not giving the fans nothing to cheer about. Bottom line," Murray said. "And then if they don't feel that kind of energy from us, then they're not going to give their energy back. So then it doesn't even feel like a home game."

The Nuggets have lost six games this season, and five of them have been by double digits. When the Nuggets lose, they lose big, and it has to be deflating for the home fans.

Frustrating home performances

In Tuesday's loss, things got to the point where fans started booing the team. The Nuggets struggled against a Mavericks team they should have beaten, and the fans let them hear it. The fanbase is obviously frustrated, but so is Murray.

"Sometimes when they get upset, we need it," he continued. "Like, we're not doing nothing. They come to watch us play and we're barely doing anything out there. It's frustrating because we want to put on a good performance, and we have these days where we just don't have it, I guess ... You could feel the crowd kind of stray away. We're 4-4 at home. I'll just leave it at that."

Tuesday night was not the first time this season that fans let the team hear their frustration by showering Ball Arenas with boos, and if this team does not turn things around, it likely won't be the last.

Oct 24, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) during the second half against the New Orleans Pelicans at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How to turn things around

Obviously, the Nuggets will have to improve if they want to be a legitimate contender by the time the playoffs roll around. A performance like Tuesday night's, especially on their home court, is unacceptable. They were turning the ball over, struggling to rebound, letting the Mavericks get out in transition, and nobody really stepped up to help the offense get out of this slump.

Murray, who has been the heart of the Nuggets' offense in most of their games this season, finished with 20 points, three assists, and two turnovers on 6-17 shooting. Nikola Jokic, Denver's three-time MVP, finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and five turnovers on 6-14 shooting.

First and foremost, the Nuggets need their players to step up. When things are going south in these types of games, they need their leaders to help turn the tide. Jokic and Murray need to get the offense going when things start moving slowly, and they cannot take possessions off with lazy passes that lead to transition points for the opponent.

This is not a complete solo or duo effort by the Nuggets, though, as they need everyone to step up. There is still plenty of basketball to be played this season, and a lot of time to improve, but they need to start figuring some of these things out. Granted, they already looked better in their three previous games leading up to Tuesday's loss, but it doesn't matter if they cannot be consistent.

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