This season, the Denver Nuggets have already dealt with a few injury blows. Cameron Johnson missed a few games, Spencer Jones did not play until the team's eighth game, and Julian Strawther still has not been able to suit up. For Tuesday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, the Nuggets will finally have everyone available.

After being ruled out for the Nuggets' first 15 games, Julian Strawther has been left off Tuesday's injury report and is now set to make his season debut. With Strawther officially available, the Nuggets have an empty injury report against the Mavericks for the first time this season.

Nuggets' empty injury report

Nothing to report 👀 pic.twitter.com/POPwXOKowu — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) November 24, 2026

Of course, it is great that the Nuggets have no injuries to report, but it will make things interesting. The Nuggets have been playing shorthanded all season, but they have gotten used to their new-look lineup. Denver has run the same ten-man rotation since Spencer Jones returned from injury, so what will they do with Strawther back?

We can assume David Adelman and his coaching staff will be able to figure things out, as they are likely just excited to have Strawther back. The Nuggets' three-point shooting has been one of their biggest weaknesses this season, and Strawther should undoubtedly help.

Last season, Strawther shot 38.7% from deep on 2.6 attempts per game. This season, Jamal Murray (47.2%) and Spencer Jones (42.9%) are the only players shooting better than 37% from beyond the arc (min. 1 attempt per game). For comparison, last season, they had 12 players shooting above 37% from deep. It is no secret that this has been one of their biggest downfalls this season, but we can expect Strawther to help.

Now that the Nuggets have a full-strength lineup, though, the key is to stay healthy. Last season, it felt like one injury after another, so if they can find a rhythm with their full lineup available this year, it would help greatly. After a 10-5 start, we should see the Nuggets continue to climb the Western Conference standings with everyone healthy.

Mavericks injury report

Jan 14, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) looks to move the ball Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington (25) during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As for the Mavericks, they are not as lucky as the Nuggets, still dealing with a few notable injuries. Dallas has yet to get Dereck Lively II on the floor this season, while starting forward P.J. Washington is also at risk of missing Tuesday's game. The Mavericks' full injury report:

Caleb Martin - AVAILABLE (right thumb splint)

P.J. Washington - QUESTIONABLE (illness)

Tarik Biberovic - OUT (right heel bursitis)

Sergio de Larrea - OUT (right knee sprain)

Tobi Lawal - OUT (right groin strain)

Dereck Lively II - OUT (right foot surgery)

The Mavericks have found their rhythm recently, winning their last three games, and they will likely give the Nuggets some trouble on Tuesday. Led by Cooper Flagg and Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks obviously have the firepower to stay competitive, especially if Washington is good to go as well.

The Nuggets and Mavericks are set to tip off at 8:00 p.m. MT in Denver on Tuesday on NBC and Peacock.

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