Nuggets Have One Clear Loser Through First 10 Games This Season

With a road win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, the Denver Nuggets improved to 6-4 through their first ten games. Things could obviously be going better for the Nuggets, as they sit in just tenth place in the Western Conference, but it's not all bad.

There are still 72 games left, and Denver's star duo of Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are playing at a high level. While the rest of the team is still playing catch-up to those two, we can assume things will start clicking soon, as we saw during most of Wednesday's win in Memphis. However, fans are starting to lose hope for one player: Aaron Gordon.

Gordon is Denver's biggest "loser" this season

Oct 6, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (32) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Wednesday's win, Gordon finished with just nine points, three rebounds, and two assists in 27 minutes of action, while shooting 3-11 from the field and 1-7 from three-point range. We wish this were a fluke performance by Gordon, but he has not been much better than this all season.

Through ten games, Gordon is averaging 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 2.1 assists, shooting 38% from the field and just 25.6% from deep. After what he has shown in the past few years, it is shocking to see Gordon's decline this season, and fans have been quick to turn on him.

Aaron "Mr. Nugget" Gordon has been one of Denver's most valuable players since getting traded there during the 2020-21 season, but the 31-year-old might be regressing. He looks far from the player that we are used to seeing, and even when the Nuggets need him to step up, he is struggling to make an impact on either side of the ball.

Aaron Gordon seems like a shell of himself this season.



I don’t see the explosiveness, the defense, the shooting, nothing.



Am I trippin? — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) November 12, 2026

Granted, Gordon still has his moments of what we want to see from him all the time, but until he can string together some consistent performances, it will be hard to view him as the Nuggets' third option any longer.

Is this an overreaction?

After just ten games, it should be easy to write this off as an overreaction, but this situation feels different. Considering Gordon cannot seem to stay healthy, missing 31 games in the 2024-25 season and 46 games in 2025-26, and being banged up in the playoffs both years, fans have been starting to lose hope for a while.

Aaron Gordon: “Physically, I feel good. So I’m less worried about my body out there and now more worried about the wins. … I did a lot of recovery (this offseason) and a lot of lifting, a lot of running, so I can be there come May and June. But we need to pick it up now.” — Bennett Durando (@BennettDurando) November 10, 2026

The Nuggets need someone they can rely on alongside Jokic and Murray, and right now, it does not feel like Gordon is that player anymore. We would love for him to prove us wrong, and hopefully he just needs some time to find his footing, but for now, we need to hold him to lower expectations than usual.

Fans are not overreacting to start sounding the alarm about Gordon's poor play, but the franchise will certainly give him more time before making any drastic decisions. As long as someone like Cameron Johnson can step up during Gordon's cold stretch, the Nuggets should stay afloat.

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