Nuggets' Latest Contract Offer to Peyton Watson Emerges

The Denver Nuggets–– now over a month deep into the free agency process–– have still yet to come to terms on a new contract agreement for their restricted free agent forward, Peyton Watson.

The two sides, throughout all of the discussions that have taken place, have largely been stuck at a standstill for the past several weeks.

While the Nuggets have remained interested in keeping Watson on the roster as a long-term piece, Watson hasn't felt like he's been getting a worthwhile offer on the table from Denver to reflect that.

As to what the Nuggets' most recent offer is to Watson? Based on recent reports, the number still appears to be far from what Watson is looking for.

What Nuggets' Latest Contract Offer for Peyton Watson Looks Like

﻿According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, the Nuggets' most recent offer to Watson is a contract that spans four years, totals $70 million with a team option in the fourth season, good for a $17.5 million AAV.

It's an offer that, for Watson, still isn't close to being deemed acceptable.

"Maybe the Denver Nuggets’ restricted free-agent wing eventually gets the money and role he’s seeking by way of a sign-and-trade, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks, and LA Clippers all remaining in the hunt for the 23-year-old," Amick wrote. "It’s possible he strikes a deal with the Nuggets, whose present offer — four years, $70 million, with a team option in the fourth season, per a league source — falls well short of where he sees his worth."

A ton of numbers have been thrown around as it relates to the Nuggets' offers for Watson, and the value that Watson himself expects on that second contract.

For Watson, rumors have linked him to being looking for an offer in the $25 million AAV range, which would creep towards $100 million over four years if the Nuggets were willing to offer it. Given that he's a restricted free agent that Denver holds Bird Rights to, they do technically have the ability to send that deal over.

Mar 22, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But of course, the Nuggets are also dealing with the tricky financial implications in play for them because of their currently steep payroll that makes re-signing Watson much easier said than done.

They're the only team in the second apron and are far over the luxury tax line that would make their total roster bill even higher with Watson on a new deal.

As a result, it's held up the Nuggets' negotiations with Watson and puts them in their current holdup without a contract, and it's what took their other restricted free agent, Spencer Jones, so long to get his own $12 million deal earlier this month.

The clock is slowly ticking down for when the Nuggets will have to get an answer to their ongoing Watson saga. After all, we're getting closer and closer to September, and the regular season starts in a little over two months now. So both sides can only hold out without a resolution for much longer.

Until Watson is able to get his desired contract and situation, though––whether it be in Denver or elsewhere––expect this process to continue to be dragged out as it has been for the past few weeks.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!