Peyton Watson in No Rush to Get Contract Resolution With Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets have yet to come to an agreement on a new contract for their restricted free agent forward, Peyton Watson.

It's been close to three weeks since the Nuggets' negotiation window had opened with Watson leading into free agency. Without a new deal in place, the 23-year-old hit the restricted free agent market to see what offers could be in store for him then. Talks have continued with both Denver and other potential suitors, but nothing concrete has been ironed out.

And it seems like Watson and his representation, led by Rich Paul at Klutch Sports, aren’t too worried about rushing to get a resolution to his contract situation.

Peyton Watson & His Representation in No Rush for New Contract

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, Paul is "not rushing" into an agreement with Watson just yet, and has instead placed a bigger focus on getting the forward paid "what he's worth."

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports is “not rushing” a resolution to Peyton Watson’s restricted free agency, with the focus on getting his client paid what he’s worth, and the agency is comfortable if the process drags out, per @JakeLFischer. pic.twitter.com/pErBRqmlAX — APHoops (@APH00PS) July 10, 2026

There have been several rumors flying around Watson's name linking multiple numbers in terms of what his next contract could look like, and even a few suitors outside of the Nuggets that could be interested in his services, if Denver can work out an acceptable sign-and-trade deal.

Both of the LA Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks have been two of the more recent teams connected that could take interest into paying Watson his aspired contract–– which would be a pretty hefty price based on what the rumor mill has indicated.

Per Fischer, Watson has been looking for a deal above the $25 million AAV that his teammate, Christian Braun, landed before the 2025-26 season on his five-year, $125 million extension. Such a number has clearly something that Denver hasn't been willing to meet at this point, which has led to the standstill that both sides currently find themselves in.

Jan 4, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) looks to drive past Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's far from saying that the Nuggets don't value Watson as a core part of their future endeavors. Quite the opposite actually. If Denver were to entertain a sign-and-trade deal for their rising young forward, it would have to be for a pretty appealing package in return, close to what the Utah Jazz got in exchange for Walker Kessler.

But when it comes to their contract negotiations with Watson, their current finances and the luxury tax bill that would be incurred in the event that they extended him for that $25 million-plus AAV would be extremely steep, and throw them into the highly-avoided second apron, which doesn't seem to be a preferable option for Denver.

So now, we're stuck in a bit of a wait-and-see situation surrounding which direction either side tends to go.

Will the Nuggets be the ones that have to budge and cough up a little bit more money on Watson's contract than they would truly like to? Or will Watson lower his asking price just a tad in order to satisfy Denver's side of the equation, and get him back onto the roster long-term?

At this point, it seems like Watson and his representation aren't flinching without a new contract just yet. For a player with as high of a ceiling as Watson does coming off the season he did with some career-high numbers, it only makes sense from their side to get every penny that they can on his big pay day.

But to get that next contract to come from Denver, or really anywhere else that could be interested in adding him aboard, it's starting to seem like they'll be waiting a little bit longer than they first anticipated entering this summer.

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