Nuggets Made Two Key Lineup Changes in Game 5 That Worked

The Denver Nuggets had their backs against the wall on Monday night, down 3-1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves and needing a win in Game 5 to keep their season alive. Fortunately, they had their best game of the series in a 125-113 win, as head coach David Adelman made some key adjustments to help lead his team to a win.

Of course, it helped that the Nuggets were finally able to put the ball in the basket, shooting 57% from the field, but these two key lineup changes helped shift the outcome of the game:

Jonas Valanciunas brings some physicality

Apr 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Jonas Valanciunas (17) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid (11) guards in the fourth quarter during game five of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Despite logging back-to-back DNP-CDs in Games 3 and 4, Jonas Valanciunas was ready for his moment in Game 5. To relieve three-time MVP Nikola Jokic, while still having some size and physicality on the floor, Adelman turned to veteran center Valanciunas.

In ten minutes of action, Valanciunas had nine points and two rebounds on perfect 4-4 shooting from the field. Despite immediately getting into foul trouble, picking up three quick ones, and finishing with five, that might have been what the Nuggets needed. The Timberwolves have been very physical all series, and Valanciunas was not backing down.

Jonas Valančiūnas is absolutely punishing this small-ball Wolves lineup pic.twitter.com/AiYsw4GpmA — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 28, 2026

Turning to Valanciunas off the bench rather than a small-ball lineup proved beneficial, helping the Nuggets not get dominated during their non-Jokic minutes. While his spot in the rotation is up in the air when Aaron Gordon returns from injury, Adelman should lean toward playing him as their backup center in Game 6.

Tyus Jones becomes an extra ball-handler

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Denver became Jones' third stop of the 2025-26 season after spending time with the Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks, and even at the time, it was a questionable signing. To fill their final roster spot, the Nuggets looked toward a veteran ball-handler in Jones, but questions about his scoring and defense made it hard to imagine him contributing in a playoff series.

However, Jones checked into Game 5 and proved himself. After playing just four total minutes in the first four games, including three DNP-CDs, Jones was given a spot in the rotation on Monday night and finished with three points, two assists, one steal, and zero turnovers through 14 minutes.

Tyus Jones with the steal and layup past the contest!! pic.twitter.com/GbSaR9bNkb — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) April 28, 2026

Jones did his job to a T, especially when playing alongside Jamal Murray. When Murray is constantly getting hounded by Jaden McDaniels or Minnesota's other elite defenders, the Nuggets need a secondary ball-handler to take some pressure off him. That is exactly where Jones came into play, and he executed perfectly.

While the impact of Valanciunas and Jones will largely go unnoticed, especially on the box score, they each made significant plays on Monday night to help save the Nuggets' season. After the game, Adelman made sure to give both players their props.

"I thought the screening was a lot better, guys had better looks. I thought other people that hadn’t been playing cleaned things up for us, ball-handling wise. I thought Tyus [Jones] was good, gave us a different element. Jonas [Valanciunas] was really good screening, cleaning people up. So, a couple positives there from guys that have stayed ready and been professional," Adelman said.

With their season on the line and coming off three straight losses, it was clear the Nuggets had to make adjustments. Fortunately, they paid off, and now they live to play another game.

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!