Nuggets May Regret Missing Out on Brandon Williams After Warriors Signing

The Denver Nuggets might've completed their roster for the 2026-27 season by signing DeMar DeRozan, but they still have one standard contract to use if they want, and it feels like they could use another point guard. However, one of the top point guard options on the open market is no longer available.

On Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors signed Brandon Williams to a one-year deal worth just $2.6 million, immediately making him one of the best-valued contracts in the NBA. We can already see that the Nuggets might regret passing on the opportunity to sign him, as they reportedly registered interest in him at some point during his free agency, per the San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans.

"Williams previously received interest from the Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets on the open market, as [former coach Tony] Spino and [agent Derek] Lafayette told the Chronicle. But any movement over a deal lagged, and Williams at one point began to crack jokes about going to play overseas," Evans wrote.

Also in here on #Warriors' Brandon Williams add @sfchronicle:



--#Nuggets + #Celtics reached out on Williams at one point in FA, per multiple ppl

--Has been working on jumper daily in offseason, revamping mechanics/eliminating guide hand from shothttps://t.co/E9exVCECy8 — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) August 26, 2026

Williams, 26, is coming off a breakout season with the Dallas Mavericks, and it was surprising that he took this long to find a new home. Last season, he averaged 13.0 points, 2.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 0.9 steals in 22.2 minutes per game for Dallas, stepping up big time as the team dealt with injuries.

Williams emerged as a premier downhill threat, using his elite ball-handling and above-average finishing to be an overall impressive playmaker. In reality, Williams is the ideal backup point guard for any team, and the Nuggets will likely regret not pushing harder to sign him to a veteran minimum.

Why Nuggets will regret missing out

As it stands, the Nuggets' point guard room consists of Jamal Murray, Tyus Jones, and two-way KJ Simpson. While Jones is a reliable ball-handler who rarely turns it over, he is not necessarily who the Nuggets want as their sole backup at the position.

Williams would've given them much more versatility at the position, especially as a scoring threat unlike Jones, but they are left with no viable options in free agency.

Mavs Brandon Williams bag work (‘25-26)



Who does he remind you of? https://t.co/YK557PxchQ pic.twitter.com/qtSDLfjsa4 — Role Player Performances (@BenchHighlights) March 12, 2026

The Nuggets likely registered interest in Williams before signing DeRozan, as they seem unlikely to fill their 15th roster spot due to their current luxury tax situation and a desire to cut a few million from their payroll and get below the second apron. Now, with DeRozan, the need for Williams or any backup point guard does not seem as desperate.

While DeRozan is a valuable playmaker and scorer, though, their guard depth is still lacking. Even at shooting guard, they have Christian Braun and Julian Strawther under contract, and Lonnie Walker IV on a training camp deal. Their guard depth could certainly come back to bite them, and missing out on Williams could especially sting this season if their backup guard play disappoints.

Even without Williams, the Nuggets should be fine, but it would certainly help if they found extra point guard depth elsewhere.

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