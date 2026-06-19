Every 2026 Draft Pick the Nuggets Own–– And How They Could Use Them

The Denver Nuggets are just days away from getting the 2026 NBA Draft off and rolling, where they'll be heading into the two nights of action with more draft picks than they've had on tap beforehand since 2018.

Granted, they'll only have two picks at their disposal. And there's even been discussion revolving around the Nuggets potentially trading up the board from their first-round pick, which would match the recent heavy activity the team has been accustomed to making during recent drafts.

But there's also a good chance that the Nuggets stick and pick at their two current selections to add a dose of youth and cheap talent onto the roster for next year.

If the Nuggets do decide to hold to form with their draft capital currently on hand, let's take a look into where exactly they'll be selecting, and what types of prospects or skillsets they could opt to target with those couple of picks.

Round 1, Pick 26

Dec 3, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns guard Dailyn Swain (3) reacts during the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

How They Could Use It: Positional Size/Defensive Versatility

The Nuggets are in desperate need of versatile defenders. That was a large aspect that was missing from last year's roster, and the depth behind their starting unit, considering Denver finished in the top 10 in the league for defensive rating, despite boasting the number-one offensive efficiency.

Finding a positive contributor on the offensive end would be a bonus, but it's not exactly required. The Nuggets have several scorers and playmakers on that side of the ball to turn to already.

Step one will be to find someone with size, athleticism, and the ability to guard multiple positions to help alleviate the pressure of guys like Aaron Gordon and Christian Braun on the defensive end.

It might be the same reason as to why the Nuggets have some reported interest in trading up. Lengthy, athletic, and defensive-minded wings continue to rise in value and could be tough to secure a truly impactful player as far down as No. 26. But if the board falls in their favor, they can strike gold.

Prospects to Watch: Dailyn Swain, Joshua Jefferson, Allen Graves

Round 2, Pick 49

How They Could Use It: Ball-Handling/Guard Depth

Mar 28, 2026; San Jose, CA, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Braden Smith (3) dribbles the ball defended by Arizona Wildcats guard Jaden Bradley (0) in the second half during an Elite Eight game of the West Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Look for the Nuggets to look for some backup guard depth in this range.

Denver made an effort late last season to add a spark of ball-handling and reliable playmaking behind Jamal Murray in the form of Tyus Jones on the buyout market, but his addition didn't equate to much. Now, he'll be hitting free agency this summer, and the Nuggets will be tasked with filling that void again.

Around this part of the board, there's multiple experienced, tested options from the college level that the Nuggets could look towards in order to round out their backcourt rotation.

Almost all of the names in this range will be older seniors, but that might play well in Denver's favor to find someone with a better shot of competing for playing time right away.

Prospects to Watch: Braden Smith, Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Bruce Thornton

Sign up for our free Denver Nuggets On SI newsletter, and get breaking Nuggets news delivered to your inbox daily!