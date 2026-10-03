Projected Nuggets Starting Lineup and Rotation After Start of Training Camp

The Denver Nuggets are now just two days away from their first preseason game, and after what we have seen in training camp and heard from head coach David Adelman, we are getting a much better idea of what the rotation might look like.

Of course, the lineup is subject to change, but we likely know what groups Adelman will favor to start the Nuggets' 2026-27 campaign. Let's project what we think the starting lineup and rotation will look like on opening night, based on what we've seen and heard at the start of training camp:

Starting Lineup

Jamal Murray, Christian Braun, Cameron Johnson, Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

Of course, Denver's starting lineup is obvious. The Nuggets will roll with the same starting group as last season after making no drastic changes over the summer, and they should be excited about what this group brings to the table.

Mar 3, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Jamal Murray (27) and forward Aaron Gordon (50) celebrate after defeating the Memphis Grizzlies at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Last season, this starting lineup had an 18-5 record when fully healthy, cementing them as one of the league's best units, especially on offense.

The biggest question mark about this group is their defense, but as long as Gordon and Braun can stay healthy, they should be better on that side of the ball than last season. Still, they will rely on some of their bench contributors to truly improve the team's defense.

Second-Unit Locks

Julian Strawther, DeMar DeRozan, Spencer Jones, Marvin Bagley III

The Nuggets have a new-look bench unit this season, headlined by the additions of six-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan and former second-overall pick Marvin Bagley III. These four players should be the ones we see come off the bench in every game and get the bulk of backup minutes.

Mar 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Spencer Jones (21) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This week, Adelman assured that he is looking forward to a backup frontcourt of Jones and Bagley. Adelman likes having Jones as the team's backup power forward, as we saw last season, and is confident in Bagley's ability to be Nikola Jokic's backup at center, even though he can also play the four.

Strawther should see an increased role this season as a bench scorer, especially if the Nuggets lean on DeRozan to act as more of a playmaker in this second unit. Nonetheless, the Nuggets should feel good about this four-man bench lineup.

Second-Unit Hopefuls

Tyus Jones, Alpha Diallo, DaRon Holmes

The Nuggets' depth is not as bad as some might think. Having these three players available to bring in and out of the rotation is huge, especially depending on specific matchups.

Mar 5, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Tyus Jones (5) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyus Jones is a low-turnover point guard who can handle pressure and distribute, although he has his fair share of weaknesses as a scorer and defender. Alpha Diallo could be the best defender on the team, but his offensive impact remains to be seen. DaRon Holmes is an unproven big man with enough talent to make an impact, yet he still needs to prove himself.

All three of these players have their pros and cons, but we would love to see all of them get their fair share of opportunities in the rotation. Diallo, especially, seems to be the standout of this group in training camp so far, with Adelman saying he's got "special skill" and will have a chance to play if he continues to prove he can be a star defender and make the right plays on offense.

Other players like rookie forward Trevon Brazile, trade candidate Zeke Nnaji, and two-way wing Cam Whitmore could certainly be in this group at certain points of the season, but to start things off, none of them would be considered ahead of the other 12 players mentioned.

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