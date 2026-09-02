Nuggets Owner Stan Kroenke Catches Flak for Buying MLB's Angels

The Denver Nuggets had a concerningly quiet 2026 offseason, headlined by the trade that sent 23-year-old wing Peyton Watson to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Yes, parting with their only valuable young player was the Nuggets' most notable move this summer, and they are now stuck playing catch-up to make the most of Nikola Jokic's prime.

While the Nuggets' owners were worrying about the luxury tax they might have to pay if they re-signed Peyton Watson, they were off buying an MLB team. This week, Nuggets owner Stan Kroenke expanded his sports empire by acquiring the MLB's Los Angeles Angels, a deal valued at $4 billion, per ESPN.

Breaking: Stan Kroenke & Kroenke Sports and Entertainment have entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling interest in the Los Angeles Angels from Arte Moreno.



Kroenke will now own controlling interests in the Rams (NFL), Angels (MLB), Nuggets (NBA), Avalanche… pic.twitter.com/GiiBv8lhFz — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2026

So, in summary, the Nuggets were not willing to pay extra to bring back Watson, their best defender and a versatile offensive contributor, but they are not shy about emptying their pockets elsewhere. Rightfully, Nuggets fans were upset about this.

Are the Nuggets taking a backseat?

Despite having Nikola Jokic, a three-time MVP and one of the best players in the world, the Nuggets do not seem to have the ownership's attention. As DNVR Nuggets' Adam Mares pointed out, the Kroenke family spent $20 million to bring Aaron Donald back to the LA Rams, $163 million to sign Cale Makar to the Colorado Avalanche, and $4 billion to buy the Angels.

However, they could not spend extra to bring Watson back to the Nuggets.

Kroenke teams this week



$227 million on Arsenal signings

$20 million on Aaron Donald

$163 million on Cale Makar

Buys the Angels https://t.co/Wn3VI8KnnQ — Adam Mares (@Adam_Mares) September 1, 2026

We can all understand why the Nuggets did not re-sign Watson. They were already above the second apron, even before trading Watson, and had a lucrative luxury tax bill. By re-signing him, it would've been that much harder to get below the second apron, and if they struggled to make any other money-saving moves, they would've been set to pay a historic luxury tax bill.

Still, it feels like a slap in the face to the Nuggets when the ownership is spending all this money but cannot go the extra mile to build the best title-contending Nuggets team possible.

Nuggets fans call out Kroenke

Nuggets fans did not hold back on social media after the Kroenke's Angels purchase, asking why they could not cough up the extra money for Watson.

"[But] doesn't want to pay Watson. I understand the 2nd apron ramifications but they could make moves during the season to get under," Tim Chavez posted.

As Tim said, the Nuggets would have the entire 2026-27 season to cut salary in an attempt to get below the second apron and lower their luxury tax bill, but they still would've been in a tough position.

"But can’t pay up for Peyton Watson. Taking Jokic loyalty for granted," Andrew wrote.

"But here we are, just burning Jokic's prime years," one fan posted.

Another fan with asked the question, "But signing Payton Watson was too much?"

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke in attendance against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many fans shared the same sentiment about the Nuggets letting Watson go to save some money, just for Kroenke to turn around and spend $4 billion on an MLB team. This has certainly left a sour taste in Nuggets fans' mouths.

"Yay another team he’ll focus more on than the Nuggets," CJ said.

"Too busy buying baseball teams to pay the guys who have already won you chips. Alright Stan," Nuggets Lead posted.

"He can afford a whole franchise but can’t pay the 2nd apron tax!?!" another fan questioned.

Of course, Kroenke is a very successful owner, winning championships with the Nuggets, the Rams, the Avalanche, and Arsenal over the last few years. However, this situation of refusing to pay Watson and then buying an MLB franchise is not what Nuggets fans wanted to see.

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