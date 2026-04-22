Peyton Watson's Status Looking Bleak for Nuggets-Wolves Series

While David Adelman had initially hoped for Peyton Watson to return at the beginning of the Denver Nuggets' first-round matchup vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, his chances of getting back in time before the series is over are dwindling more by the day.

It's not to say that he can't come back healthy in time for a late return in a Game 6 or 7 situation, but as for Game 3, the expectation remains pretty bleak.

According to Vinny Benedetto of The Denver Gazette, Watson did not get any on-court work in the Nuggets' practice on Wednesday before traveling to Minnesota to Game 3.

Instead, he participated in what Adelman dubbed "a fake practice" against coaches–– which is better than no participation at all–– though doesn't exactly hint towards a return being in play for the next few days.

Sounds like Peyton Watson got a workout in against the coaches but didn’t do much in what David Adelman called a “fake practice.” Don’t see him playing tomorrow, hope remains he can come back this series. https://t.co/YI9UuBMUq4 — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) April 22, 2026

Watson's status for Game 3 will be officially cemented upon the release of Denver's injury report before tip-off on Thursday.

However, on the surface, it certainly wouldn't be a shock to see him ruled out for Game 3 the day before, and perhaps even the following contest for Game 4, then maybe a different story once the Nuggets return home.

Regardless, being without Watson is a gut-punch to the Nuggets' rotation for however long he's sidelined, and will remain a key factor for Denver to keep an eye on to reach their true playoff ceiling.

Peyton Watson Likely Missing Game 3: Who Will Step Up?

It's pretty hard to replace the potent two-way playmaking that Watson tends to provide on a nightly basis, especially so when looking at his strong sample size from this season in what was a breakout campaign before his injury.

During the 54 games Watson has played this season, he's averaged career-best numbers of 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an effective 49.1% from the field and 41.1% from three.

Nov 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) against the Phoenix Suns at the Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coming off two shaky offensive performances, that efficiency from around the floor, paired with his upside as a perimeter, switchable defender, would come especially helpful for the Nuggets right now against Minnesota if Watson were healthy and in the rotation.

Instead, being without his explosive athleticism and versatility takes a hit to both the Nuggets' wing depth, and especially their defensive gameplan, considering the limitations Denver has on that end of the floor already.

Being without Watson places a bigger responsibility on the shoulders of those remaining in the Nuggets' second unit––which has since been slimmed down due to an eight-man rotation in the postseason––to pick up the slack and remain willing and committed to their assignments defensively.

In particular, the spotlight shines the brightest on Bruce Brown and Spencer Jones, who have the biggest upside defensively in that limited bench unit.

They'll see their minutes and responsibility continue to increase for as long as Watson remains sidelined, and will prove big time for Denver's success on both ends of the floor in Game 3 as they hope to get their leg up once again in terms of re-securing home-court advantage.

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