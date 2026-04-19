It looks like the Denver Nuggets will be without Peyton Watson once again headed into the second game of their first round series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to a recent injury report from the Nuggets, Watson is listed as out for Game 2 against Minnesota with a right hamstring strain.

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



OUT:

Peyton Watson (Right Hamstring Strain)#MileHighPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/3LoQsbLcfP — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 19, 2026

The absence marks Watson's sixth-straight missed game dating back to the regular season, and 27th missed game of his past 32 potential appearances.

On a positive note, Spencer Jones, the Nuggets' defensive-minded two way wing who had previously been on the injury report before Game 1's tip-off, is now off the list entirely.

That's a good sign for Denver's defense and their overall success, but being without Watson for another game is a brutal blow on both ends nonetheless.

What No Peyton Watson Means for Nuggets

The Nuggets had seemed to have gotten to the other side of the injury bug once hitting the tail end of their regular season, but a recent aggravation of Watson's previous hamstring injury now forces his playoff debut to be delayed for a second straight game.

No Watson for Game 2 means that the Nuggets will have to keep relying heavier on other pieces of their bench to step up in place of the production their fourth-year wing brings on both ends of the floor.

And without much update from head coach David Adelman, rather than noting he hoped for both he and Spencer Jones to be ready for Game One, there's no telling how long it will be until Watson is good to go.

"Peyton and Spence both practiced–– not contact–– but all non-contact stuff," Adelman said on Wednesday. "My hope is they'll play in Game 1. If not, we'll play the group that's fully healthy."

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In the 54 games Watson has played this season, he's putting up career numbers with 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting 49.1% from the floor and 41.1% from three.

Especially with the length and versatility he offers as an explosive two-way playmaker, having him healthy as soon as possible will be critical for their long-term postseason success, and was proven notably impactful back in January when he stepped up in place of an injured Nikola Jokic.

But for now, Denver will be tasked with handing more responsibility to the duo of Cameron Johnson and Aaron Gordon to fill in his minutes in the frontcourt, along with more run for Tim Hardaway Jr. and Bruce Brown, who each landed over 20 minutes in Game 1 against Minnesota, which ultimately would be a double-digit victory in favor of the Nuggets.

So far, that setup in the frontcourt has worked out quite well in their favor, though keeping that foot on that gas for a 2-0 series lead after the events on Monday will be even more pivotal for to ensure the success continues rolling in the right direction.

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