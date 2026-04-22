One Player Could Completely Shift Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Series

After dealing with a plethora of injuries throughout their 2025-26 regular season, the Denver Nuggets were hoping to have better luck in the playoffs. Unfortunately, through their first two games of the postseason, they have still been shorthanded.

In Games 1 and 2, the Nuggets played without standout wing Peyton Watson, and after the Timberwolves evened the series on Monday, they are likely getting desperate to get him back on the floor. Having Watson available could completely shift this series in favor of the Nuggets.

Why Watson is the series-changer for Denver

Mar 25, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) reacts after a play in the fourth quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Ball Arena. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Watson has been a fairly medium-impact player in the past, but he has taken his game to the next level this season. In 40 starts this season, Watson averaged 17.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, while shooting 49.9% from the field and 43.0% from three-point range.

Not to mention, his defensive versatility is always a game-changer. After Game 2, Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels called out the Nuggets' lineup for all being "bad defenders," but Watson is a different story. At 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot wingspan and elite athleticism, Watson is Denver's most versatile defender, and one they desperately need in this lineup against a physical and talented Minnesota team.

PEYTON WATSON MY GOODNESS 😳



One-handed poster slam with authority!



Tap to watch: https://t.co/4fb2NGXot6 pic.twitter.com/W3bOQp0W47 — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2026

The impact that Watson makes on both sides of the ball is exactly what Denver needs, especially off the bench. In their Game 2 loss, the Nuggets' depth was severely tested, as starters like Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and even Nikola Jokic seemed out of it by the fourth quarter. Having a player of Watson's caliber off the bench gives the Nuggets some much-needed relief.

With Watson available, the Nuggets have him, Bruce Brown, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Spencer Jones off the bench, giving the Nuggets a nine-man group of players they know they can trust in the playoffs, with Jonas Valanciunas also available for matchup-based situations.

When could Watson return?

There is still no official timetable for Watson's return to action, as head coach David Adelman initially hoped he would be back in time for Game 1. Obviously, that did not happen, and DNVR's Adam Mares even reported that he could see Watson missing the entire first-round series.

Peyton Watson flew in for the chase-down SWAT 😤



Hawks/Nuggets battling on NBA League Pass! pic.twitter.com/k3Ltb4tVlA — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2026

With a two-day rest between Game 2 and Game 3, Watson gets some extra time to recover from his hamstring strain. However, after this, they do not get another two-day rest until after Game 5. The clock is ticking for Watson's return, and there is reason to doubt he will come back during this series.

If Watson sits for the entire first round, that would be over a month of recovery for him, as he last played on April 1. Of course, hamstring injuries can be tricky, and while it is certainly not something the Nuggets want to rush, everyone wishes Watson could return sooner rather than later.

With Game 3 on Thursday, it will be worth monitoring any updates about Watson's status.

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